Covid Restrictions Are Back at Some of Europe’s Theaters

Other locations across the continent, where the pace of cancellations and restrictions has increased since last month, may not be in such a safe position. Latvia was the first country to impose new restrictions on cultural life when it ordered the closure of performance venues in late October as part of a national lockdown. Since then, many other countries and territories have imposed new, if any, restrictions. This month, the Netherlands went into a partial lockdown that allowed performances to continue in front of seated spectators but other venues such as bars and restaurants were forced to close at 8 p.m. Days before announcing a nationwide lockdown.

Updated November 26, 2021, 10:16 PM ET

Some open spaces in Europe are taking additional security measures without government order. In Berlin, performance venues are allowed to operate at full capacity, as long as attendees are vaccinated, cured or given a negative test, and masked. But Sarah Boehler, a spokeswoman for the city’s Sofinselle Theater, said she would need a negative test in addition to proof of vaccination or recovery at her place. The theater expected city officials to take such measures “in a week or two,” she said.

There is one place where new restrictions on cultural life are unlikely to emerge: Britain, where administrative legislators have spoken of the need to live with the virus since July. The number of new coronavirus cases has averaged 40,000 a day over the past month, and this week one of the government’s top scientific advisers said the country was “almost swarming on immunity.”

In England, theater and opera viewers are not required to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination. Instead, each location can determine its own needs. Many West End theaters ask for proof of vaccination and encourage most spectators to wear masks, but the implementation changes.

This month, the revival of “Cabaret”, starring Eddie Redman at the Playhouse Theater, went further than other London shows and required the audience to show negative test results in order to gain access. The Ambassador Theater Group, whose location is located, said in a statement that the decision was made “close to the production,” in which the audience sits close to the performers. But no other theaters seem to follow suit.

Musician and theater impressor Andrew Lloyd Weber told the BBC on Tuesday that he would be happy to make masks and vaccination proofs mandatory in six theaters he owns in London. “If it is necessary to keep our theaters open without social distance, I think it is a very low price,” he said.