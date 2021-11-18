Covid Rules for Beijing Olympics Force Injured Athlete to Fly Home on Cargo Plane

According to the head of Poland’s Luz Association, the Polish Luz athlete, who was injured during a Winter Olympics training event near Beijing, was flown out of China this week on a cargo plane because of coronavirus restrictions that prevented him from taking commercial flights.

The incident speaks volumes about the complications that could arise in next year’s Winter Games, which are set to begin on February 4, according to strict health protocols. For pre-game training and other events, players and team officials are not allowed to roam freely without spending 21 days in a training and competition area like a balloon.

On November 8, while training on a track used during the winter games, 25-year-old Lugar, Matthews Sochovich, crashed into an obstacle and fractured his leg. He was admitted to a hospital near Beijing, and the International Luge Federation said he and local track operators were launching additional safety measures for the sport after the accident.