Covid Rules Prevent South Korean Fans From Singing at Concerts
At the first BTS concert of the coronavirus era on Saturday, Maggie Larin, 25, and her three friends were surrounded by a roaring crowd of 70,000 other fans at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California.
But when Lee Hye Su, 23, and two of her friends go to see the K-pop group The Boys at Seoul Olympic Park next weekend, she will be quietly, masked and socially isolated, with only 2,100 other fans. Rules
As the K-Pop band travels the world and resumes performing for live audiences, fans from their home country, South Korea, are flocking to the stadium. But they must abide by the strict rules of the government: no shouting, chanting or singing in concerts attended by 500 or more.
Ms. Lee, who has been following the band since 2018, said, “We can only clap once we enter the hall. She said it was unfortunate that the atmosphere on Saturday would be different from previous concerts, where she could shout all she wanted.
“But I knew I had to go when I found out,” she said.
Live K-pop concerts are returning to South Korea as hospitalizations are on the rise across the country and the spread of new types is worrying around the world. Health Minister Kwon Deo-Cheol said on Friday that the government was considering tightening restrictions because the number of beds available for critically ill patients in and around Seoul had “reached the limit.”
But there is less demand for live performances. K-pop fan groups have remained active throughout the epidemic, said Kim Hong Ki, chief executive of the South Korean music group Space Audit. Record sales of K-pop groups have also increased, he said.
“In K-Pop, fans are not ordinary customers, but active, evangelical and devoted to their interests, almost religious,” he said. Kim, who has worked in the South Korean music industry for decades. “When the rules are relaxed somewhat, fans will follow the show live.”
Several other bands, such as NCT 127 and Twice, are planning their first concert in South Korea next month. And thousands of K-pop fans across the country are scrambling for tickets, even though they know the show could be canceled.
Fellowship regulations in the United States require fans to wear a mask in the concert hall and provide full vaccination, negative virus test results, and photo identification upon entry. Still, this weekend’s BTS concert in California sold out a few months ago.
To watch the show, Ms. Larin took a weekend from law school in Michigan.
“I’m spending a lot of time preparing for the actual concert, listening to a lot of their music and their fans learning to sing,” she said ahead of Saturday’s event. “It’s going to be a very emotional experience.”
