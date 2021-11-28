Covid Rules Prevent South Korean Fans From Singing at Concerts

At the first BTS concert of the coronavirus era on Saturday, Maggie Larin, 25, and her three friends were surrounded by a roaring crowd of 70,000 other fans at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California.

But when Lee Hye Su, 23, and two of her friends go to see the K-pop group The Boys at Seoul Olympic Park next weekend, she will be quietly, masked and socially isolated, with only 2,100 other fans. Rules

As the K-Pop band travels the world and resumes performing for live audiences, fans from their home country, South Korea, are flocking to the stadium. But they must abide by the strict rules of the government: no shouting, chanting or singing in concerts attended by 500 or more.

Ms. Lee, who has been following the band since 2018, said, “We can only clap once we enter the hall. She said it was unfortunate that the atmosphere on Saturday would be different from previous concerts, where she could shout all she wanted.