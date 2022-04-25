COVID shots still work, but researchers hunt new improvements



The Covid-19 vaccine is at a critical juncture as companies test whether new methods, such as combination shots or nasal drops, can keep pace with the mutating coronavirus – although it is unclear if changes are needed.

People are already confused about who should get the second booster now and who can wait. There is also controversy over whether everyone may need an extra dose in the fall.

“I’m very concerned about booster fatigue,” said Dr. Beth Bell of the University of Washington, who advises the US Center for Disease Control. And resistance.

Despite being successful in preventing serious illness and death, the pressure to develop a better vaccine to prevent mild infections is growing – as well as options to deal with the deadly forms.

Katherine Janssen, head of the Pfizer vaccine, told a recent meeting of the New York Academy of Sciences: “We’re going through a fire drill every quarter, every three months or more.

Yet it may seem a luxury for U.S. families seeking improvement for next-round immunizations to protect their young children – children under the age of 5 who are not yet eligible for the shot. Modernist doctor Jacqueline Miller told The Associated Press that her application to give the youngest children two low-dose shots would be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration “very soon.” After the two proved not strong enough, Pfizer has yet to release information about the third dose of his extra-short shot for Tot.

Combination shots may be next

The original COVID-19 vaccines strongly protect against serious illness, hospitalization and death, especially after a booster dose, even against the most contagious forms.

It is risky to update the vaccine recipe to match the latest form because subsequent mutants may be completely unrelated. So companies are taking a cue from the flu vaccine, which provides protection against three or four different strains in one shot each year.

Moderna and Pfizer are testing the 2-in-1 COVID-19 protection they expect to offer this fall. Each “bivalent” shot will mix the original, proven vaccine with an amicron-targeted version.

Moderna has an indication the method may work. It tested a combo shot that targeted the original version of the virus and an earlier version called beta, and vaccine recipients developed moderate levels of antibodies capable of fighting new mutants, not just beta but omikron. Moderna is now testing its omicron-targeted bivalve candidate.

But there is an open deadline. Dr. FDA. Doran Fink said that if an updated shot was to be delivered in the fall, the agency would have to decide on a change of recipe in early summer.

Don’t expect a booster every few months

For the average person, two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, plus a booster – a total of three shots – “sets you up” and ready for what could become an annual booster, says Dr. David Kimberlyn, a CDC adviser at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. .

After that first booster, CDC data suggests that an extra dose gives most people an extended, temporary benefit.

Why the emphasis on three shots? Vaccines trigger the development of antibodies that can prevent coronavirus infection but decline naturally over time. Next line of defense: Memory cells jump to create new virus-fighters if an infection enters. Researchers at Rockefeller University have found that memory cells become stronger and are able to detect more different versions of the virus after the third shot.

Even if someone who has been vaccinated has a mild infection, thanks to those memory cells, “there is still plenty of time to protect you from serious illness,” said Dr. Paul Offitt of Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

But some people – whose immune systems are severely weakened – need more doses in advance for a better chance of protection.

And Americans aged 50 and over are being offered a second booster, following similar decisions in Israel and other countries that offer extra shots to give older people a little more protection.

The CDC is making suggestions to help qualified people decide whether to take extra shots right now or wait. Among those who want a second booster soon are older people who have health problems that make them particularly vulnerable or who are at high risk of exposure from work or travel.

Can Nasal Vaccine Block Infection?

It is difficult for a shot in the arm to make lots of virus-resistant antibodies where the coronavirus is stuck inside the nose. But a nasal vaccine may offer a new strategy to prevent infections that disrupt people’s daily lives even though they are mild.

“When I think it will help me get a second booster, I actually want to prevent infection,” said Dr. Grace Lee of Stanford University, who chaired the CDC’s immunization advisory committee. “I think we need to do better.”

Nasal vaccines are difficult to develop, and it is unclear how quickly they will be available. However, there are several worldwide clinical trials. Coronavirus spike used a cold virus to deliver a harmless copy of the protein to the nasal passages in a final test developed by India Biotech in India.

“I certainly don’t want to give up the success we’ve had with the Covid-19 shot,” said Dr. Michael Diamond of Washington University in St. Louis, who has now helped create licensed candidates in India.

But Diamond added, “It’s going to be a difficult time for us to stop the infection with the current systemic vaccines.” “We all learned it.”