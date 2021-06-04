Covid-Stricken Brazil Agrees to Host Copa América

RIO DE JANEIRO — The organizers of South America’s premier soccer event had been in a significant bind.

Colombia and Argentina, authentic hosts of the event, the Copa América, had bowed out, deeming it inconceivable to welcome tons of of gamers and their entourages whereas the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the continent.

This week an unlikely participant stepped ahead.

“The Copa América might be in Brazil!” Alejandro Domínguez, president of the South American soccer federation, CONMEBOL, announced Monday, thanking President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil for saving the day.

The backlash has been withering.

Brazil has been averaging greater than 60,000 new coronavirus instances every day. Up to now three months alone, well being officers have recorded greater than 207,000 deaths. The federal government’s failure to management the contagion and vaccinate its individuals rapidly has been the main focus of a televised congressional inquiry that has angered and riveted Brazilians.

“That is full madness,” stated Miguel Nicolelis, a neuroscientist at Duke College who has been monitoring the unfold of the virus in Brazil, his native nation. “It’s as if Rome had been burning and Nero needed a soccer recreation within the Colosseum to rejoice.”