World

COVID Testing Demand Spikes Ahead of Holidays With Long Lines at Sites – Gadget Clock

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
COVID Testing Demand Spikes Ahead of Holidays With Long Lines at Sites – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
COVID Testing Demand Spikes Ahead of Holidays With Long Lines at Sites – Gadget Clock

COVID Testing Demand Spikes Ahead of Holidays With Long Lines at Sites – Gadget Clock

AP 21351694351409

As Americans prepare to travel for holiday gatherings, the celebrations appear increasingly likely to overlap with surging COVID-19 cases and the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Those threats, in turn, are spurring a clamor for PCR testing, rapid tests and at-home kits.

The problem? COVID-19 tests are getting harder to come by. Some public health officials anticipate a renewed strain on testing resources, while sites in cities like New York City and Miami are already seeing long lines.

“The reality is testing resources aren’t infinite in this country,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, the health officer in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, which is south of Washington. “Depending on how omicron goes, we may very well get to long delays in test turnaround times and very restricted access to testing, like where we were early on in the pandemic.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

#COVID #Testing #Demand #Spikes #Ahead #Holidays #Long #Lines #Sites #NBC #York

READ Also  For Tenants Nationwide, a Scramble to Pay Months of Rent or Face Eviction

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment