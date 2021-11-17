Covid Thanksgiving, Round 2 – The New York Times
It was a crisis when I injured my knee a few years ago. I canceled the plan and stayed home. I used crutches and knee braces when I went out. Today, my knee is not perfect, but it does not hold me back. I’ve just admitted that I want to do things a little differently.
We regularly take this holistic approach to our personal health. In the crisis phase of injury or illness, we do what is necessary to take care of our body. But you never lose sight of the goal: to recover and enjoy life again.
By now, you may have realized that the point of this story is not to hurt my knee.
In the Friday edition of The Morning, David Leonhart wrote about how we can navigate this stage of the epidemic, where the coronavirus lives in our lives but vaccinated people in many parts of the country are not in danger. Today, I’m going to explore how those ideas can help you for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.
Many of us are now in the process of recovering from this epidemic. During the initial crisis, we needed to stay home to stay safe. But now that vaccines are available, it’s time to think holistically – focusing on the mental, emotional and social aspects of your health as well.
“Holidays are very important; They mean, “said Dr. Brown, dean of the University School of Public Health. Ashish Jha told me. “People have been lonely and scared for almost two years.”
Of course, a holistic approach only works if you have been vaccinated and continue to take some reasonable precautions. For unvaccinated adults, pandemic is a daily risk and the personal choice of not vaccinating will continue to endanger you and those around you.
Happy Wax Giving
What I mean by “wax-giving” is that if you are celebrating Thanksgiving, the rules are different where everyone who qualifies is fully vaccinated and encouraged. Even children between the ages of 5 and 11 can get at least one shot and some protection until then. Children 4 and under are not yet eligible for shots, but are still heavily protected if they are surrounded by vaccinated people.
I am Dr. Michael Mina spoke to an immunologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, whose parents talked about how to navigate vacations for children who are too young to be vaccinated. Meena is one of those parents, and she will be traveling with her infant daughter for a fully vaccinated, four-generation Thanksgiving celebration. Before the meeting, everyone except the baby will have a quick test. He said his main concern is the protection of his 95-year-old grandfather.
“There are still a lot of viruses in the community, but the truth of the matter is that young children are not very susceptible to the virus,” Meena said. “I think that testing everyone two hours before Thanksgiving morning or dinner will greatly reduce any risk and make it more comfortable for everyone to be around each other without wearing masks.”
Baby steps
For many people, coping with the anxiety of going out can be the hardest part of adapting to this new phase of life.
Linche Marr, an aerosol scientist at Virginia Tech, on whom many of us rely on the advice of sages during epidemics, is planning a multi-faceted gathering for Christmas and New Year that will include air travel. But she said she and her family had just had their first meal at home.
“It was a restaurant in a university town with a high vaccination rate,” Marr said. “I asked if all the employees were vaccinated. I calculated – almost everyone here, if not everyone, is probably vaccinated; Sometimes we want to eat out. Let’s go for it. “
Marr said he made mental adjustments to spend time at home and to disguise himself with strangers. “It was a little nerve-racking,” she said. “We kept our masks until the food arrived. Baby steps. “
Like driving in winter
Going forward, part of living with covid is to do this kind of on-the-spot calculation to assess the risk. This may sound difficult, but it is a kind of mental math that naturally comes with more familiar dangers.
Think about winter driving. We know that thousands of people are injured or killed every year on icy roads, but we don’t stay home all winter. We check the forecast and see if the roads are plowed. We make sure our cars and tires are in good condition and then we fasten our seatbelts and take to the streets to buy groceries, go to school or visit family for the holidays.
Evaluating the risk of covid would be the same and, ultimately, quite natural.
It starts with being aware of local covid conditions, such as hospitalization and vaccination rates and avoiding crowded and high-risk gatherings where we do not know the vaccination status of others. We will wear masks as needed and use quick home tests to keep the gathering covid-free. And anyone who is sneezing or coughing should always stay at home.
Jha says he is wary of Kovid when he is not sure about the vaccination status of those around him and is willing to skip things “on the margin”. He recently met a friend at a restaurant, and since it was packed, he decided to move on. But he is planning a Thanksgiving celebration involving grandparents and children. Everyone who qualifies will be fully vaccinated and will have a booster shot.
“Can we do this 100 percent safely? I don’t know if we can do this in 2019 with 100 percent security, “he said. “I think we now know how to manage risk and we can do things to keep everyone safe. There is no reason to miss out on these truly important, meaningful times together. ”
