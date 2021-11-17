Covid Thanksgiving, Round 2 – The New York Times

It was a crisis when I injured my knee a few years ago. I canceled the plan and stayed home. I used crutches and knee braces when I went out. Today, my knee is not perfect, but it does not hold me back. I’ve just admitted that I want to do things a little differently.

We regularly take this holistic approach to our personal health. In the crisis phase of injury or illness, we do what is necessary to take care of our body. But you never lose sight of the goal: to recover and enjoy life again.

By now, you may have realized that the point of this story is not to hurt my knee.

In the Friday edition of The Morning, David Leonhart wrote about how we can navigate this stage of the epidemic, where the coronavirus lives in our lives but vaccinated people in many parts of the country are not in danger. Today, I’m going to explore how those ideas can help you for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

Many of us are now in the process of recovering from this epidemic. During the initial crisis, we needed to stay home to stay safe. But now that vaccines are available, it’s time to think holistically – focusing on the mental, emotional and social aspects of your health as well.