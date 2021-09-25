Covid Third Wave: Covid Daily News Update: Dr. Guleria on Covid Wave during Festival Season: Covid Third Wave in India: News Update on Covid Third Wave

The risk of diabetes is higher after corona, definitely test

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said people should not be careless in the name of celebration. The infection should not be allowed to spread again. The director of the AIIMS said that if not now, he would never say that he would not allow the spread of the corona virus in the name of the festival. This is an opportunity. Everyone should come together and follow the cowardly behavior at the community level. If for the next 6-8 weeks Kovid manages to strictly observe the behavior, it is expected that soon we will get out of this epidemic and live a normal life with full enthusiasm next year and celebrate the festival.Festivals are coming. In such cases, the risk of covid infection may increase again. Dr. Guleria sent a direct message to the entire country via Facebook, titled जर If Not Now…. In it, he said the country is currently in a better position in terms of corona. It is declining across the country. However, the epidemic is not over. He said people come in safe mode during the festive season. They make mistakes like going out, meeting friends, going out in the crowd. Now there is Durga Puja, then Diwali, then Chhath. Everyone needs to be vigilant. You can’t give a chance to spread the infection in the name of the festival. The virus spreads from one person to another, so the behavior of covid is very important.

In case of death due to corona, the amount will be transferred directly within 30 days after the verification of documents.

Dr Guleria said there is a high risk in closed spaces. Especially where there are a lot of people in a closed room, if one person gets infected, everyone else can be at risk. These things have to be avoided. Everyone should think that the epidemic has not disappeared. It has to end. For this, everyone should come together.

Dr. “If we all persevere for the next 6 to 8 weeks and follow the rules, there is every hope that we will come out of this epidemic at the end of the festival,” Guleria said. Will be able to live a normal life until next year.