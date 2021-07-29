Covid Vaccine Effort in Europe Confronts Anger, Disinformation and Suspicion

Widespread vaccination, epidemiologists say, is the only way out of the pandemic, but reaching everyone – including those living on the fringes of mainstream society – is not easy. In the European Union, the number of undocumented migrants is estimated at 4.8 million, or around 1% of the population. And they tend to fill jobs with increased risk of exposure, such as in the home care and hospitality industries.

The European Union, like the United States and other rich countries, is now in the privileged position of not fighting for supplies. But each country in the bloc has developed its own plan, and arrangements vary widely in terms of vaccine accessibility.

In the Netherlands, medical teams administer vaccines directly to homeless shelters, and anyone can book a vaccination over the phone without a national registration number. Portugal has created an online platform dedicated to undocumented migrants, although people who register for a photo must still provide an address, date of birth, phone number and nationality. In France, since the end of May, no document is required to subscribe to a vaccine.

In Belgium, navigating between local, regional and federal administrations was a challenge even before the global health crisis.