Covid Vaccine not coercive, neither Vaccine Certificate mandatory – Know what else Modi government said in SC Vaccine certificate is mandatory – know what else Modi government said in SC

Covid Vaccine not coercive, neither Vaccine Certificate mandatory – Know what else Modi government said in SC

In accordance with an affidavit by the Union Well being Ministry, there are not any SOPs, which make it mandatory to hold a vaccination certificate for any objective.

Days earlier than India completes one 12 months of the Kovid-19 vaccination programme, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has informed the Supreme Courtroom that it has not issued any pointers that envisage vaccination with out consent. or makes vaccination certificate mandatory for any objective.

The Union Ministry of Well being and Household Welfare, in an affidavit filed on January 13, 2022, said, “No particular person shall be compelled to take the vaccine in opposition to Corona virus in opposition to his will.”

The Affavid additional said that “the Government of India has not issued any SOP (Customary Working Process) which makes it mandatory to hold a vaccination certificate for any objective.”

In accordance with the ministry, “It is humbly submitted that the rules issued by the Government of India and the Ministry of Well being and Household Welfare, do not envisage any compelled vaccination with out acquiring the consent of the particular person involved.”