COVID vaccines for America’s youngest kids: FDA sets June meetings



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled a public meeting on Friday to review the COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children in the United States.

Meetings are scheduled for June 8, 21 and 22, but the dates are not final

A panel of experts will review the applications of vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer for vaccinating children.

“As we continue to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, there are many expected submissions and scientific questions that will benefit us through discussions with members of the advisory committee,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biological Evolution and Research, in a statement. “We are providing a temporary timetable for the discussion of these deposits, as these meetings will cover topics of great interest to the general public. The organization is committed to a thorough and transparent process that considers the input of our independent advisers.” We want to move forward quickly with any appropriate approval once the work is done. “

The company said more details would be provided as each company completed their application.

“There will be no delay,” FDA Commissioner Robert Calif told reporters Friday. “We will review the information, hold an advisory committee meeting and make a decision as soon as possible after receiving applications.”

On Thursday, Moderna asked the FDA to approve its vaccine for emergency use in children under 6 years of age.

The Biotechnology The company says the shot is about 51% effective against the virus for children under 2 years old and about 37% effective for children 2 to 5 years old.

It added that similar requests were being made to international regulatory authorities, noting that the requests were based on an initial series of 25-microgram two-dose vaccines.

“We are proud to share that we have begun submitting our EUA approval for our COVID-19 vaccine for young children,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement. “We believe that mRNA-1273 will be able to protect these children safely from SARS-CoV-2, which is crucial in our continued fight against COVID-19 and will be especially welcomed by parents and carers.”

The FDA has submitted applications for children of modern age, but the FDA has not ruled on them and it remains unclear whether that data will be considered.

At the moment, only children 5 years of age or older can be vaccinated in the United States using the rival Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer will announce if its three even smaller dose shots work for the youngest kids.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.