‘Covid With a Vengeance’ Consumes U.S. Politics

The American political system fell with a case of long Covid.

In Washington and in the States, and in both political parties, expectations that the virus could be delivered this summer and give way to a version of mainstream politics have abruptly disintegrated. The resurgence of the disease, driven by the fast-spreading Delta variant, threatens to cut off plans by both sides to shift their attention to other issues ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

President Biden’s hoped-for message that happy days are here again is pending as the administration’s initial rollout of the blitzkrieg-type vaccine has slowed at a relative pace and new debates erupt over public health mandates on the ‘inoculation and wearing of the mask. There are already cracks in his own party, especially among unions, over how far the government and private companies should go to demand that employees get vaccinated.

Even a breakthrough in Senate negotiations this week over a major bipartisan infrastructure deal has been burdened in the news by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s overthrow of its previous guidelines on masking for those vaccinated, and by new vaccine warrants issued by big companies like Google and Facebook and for public sector employees in states such as New York, New Mexico and California.

On Thursday, Mr Biden took the broadest steps yet to make vaccination or constant testing mandatory for millions of people, including federal workers and military personnel. While noting that the country has made great strides since his inauguration in January, Mr Biden acknowledged that the US escape of the virus has become a chore due to the country’s large unvaccinated minority.