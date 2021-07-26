Covid’s Delta Variant: What We Know



Delta was first identified in the United States in March. It spread quickly. As of early April, Delta accounted for just 0.1% of cases in the United States, according to the CDC. At the beginning of May, the variant represented 1.3% of cases, and by the beginning of June, this figure had risen to 9.5%. The CDC now estimates that the number has reached 83.2 percent.

Does the Delta variant cause different symptoms?

It is not yet clear. “We are struggling to get good data,” Dr Osterholm said.

In Britain, where the variant is prevalent, reports have revealed that Delta may cause symptoms different from those of other variants. Researchers leading the Covid Symptom Study, which asks people with the disease to report their symptoms in an app, said the most common symptoms of Covid have changed as the variant has spread across Great Britain. Brittany.

“What we noticed is last month we’re seeing different sets of symptoms than we were seeing in January,” Tim Spector, a genetic epidemiologist at King’s College London who is leading the study, said in June.

Updated July 26, 2021, 2:04 p.m. ET

Headaches, sore throats and runny nose are now among the most commonly reported symptoms, Dr Spector said, with fever, cough and loss of smell being less common.

This data, however, has yet to be published in a scientific journal, and some scientists are still not convinced that the symptom profile has really changed. The severity of Covid-19, regardless of the variant, can vary greatly from person to person.

“I will wait for the published data before drawing a conclusion,” said Angela Rasmussen, virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan last month. “The point is, Covid is typically associated with a wide variety of symptoms, so it’s hard to tell if it’s really unusual or if it’s anecdotal.”

Even if the data is resistant, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Delta itself causes symptoms that are different from those of other variants. A milder symptom profile could be the result of the variant primarily infecting younger people, who are less likely to be vaccinated, or those who may already have some immunity to the virus from a previous infection, for example.