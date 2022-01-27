Covishield and Covaccine will now be available in the market as well

India’s drug regulator on Thursday approved the routine marketing of anti-coronavirus Covishield and Covaccine for use in the adult population, subject to certain conditions. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave this information on Thursday. Mandaviya said the government’s vaccination drive would continue as all were provided with the first and second doses in addition to the preventive doses for senior citizens.

He said the regulator has upgraded the approvals for Covaccine and Covishield with restricted use in emergency situations in the adult population with certain conditions. Following the approval, highly placed sources said that both the vaccines will now be available in private clinics at a pre-determined maximum retail price (MRP) and people can buy them.

According to a source, detailed rules will be issued soon regarding who will be able to buy these vaccines, who will administer them, how the vaccination information will be given on the Kovin portal etc. The approval has been given under the new Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. Under the terms, firms will have to submit data of ongoing clinical trials. Post-vaccination adverse effects will be monitored.

The Corona Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on January 19 recommended grant of regular marketing approval to CovaShield of Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaccine of Bharat Biotech, subject to certain conditions. After this the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave this approval.

SII Director (Government and Regulatory Affairs) Prakash Kumar Singh had given an application in this matter to DCGI on October 25. To this DCGI had sought more data and documents from the Pune-based company, following which Singh had recently submitted a reply with more data and information.

He had said that vaccination and prevention of corona on such a large scale with Kovishield is in itself a proof of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. In an application sent to DCGI, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s whole-time director V Krishna Mohan, seeking regular marketing approval for Covaccine, provided complete information related to the vaccine.