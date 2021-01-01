Covishield, Covaxin combination elicits better immunogenicity than two doses of same vaccine, says ICMR study – Corona ‘cocktail of vaccine’ safe! ICMR Study Revealed – Covaxin, Covishield Combo Showing Better Results

The combo of Covaxin, Covishield is showing better results. Studies conducted on mixing doses of Covaccine and Covishield vaccine have shown positive results. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the mixing and matching study of Covaccine and Covishield showed better results. That is, the corona ‘cocktail of vaccine’ is safe.

The study was conducted on 98 people in Uttar Pradesh, of whom 18 had inadvertently taken the first dose of the vaccine, Covishield and the second dose of Covaccine, and taking one dose each of these two vaccines developed better immunity. The study also found that Covishield and Covaccine vaccines were safe to take in a single dose, and that the adverse effects were similar for both doses of the same vaccine.

The study is uploaded to a preprint server, MedRvix. To our knowledge, this is the first study in which the effect of doses of two different vaccines has been given, the researchers said. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in India began with the Kovidhield and Covaccine vaccines. However, 18 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar unknowingly took the first dose of Covishield, the second Covaccine.

The study included 18 of these people as well as 40 people who took both doses of Covashield and 40 people who took both doses of Covaccine. The study was conducted from May to June 2021. The study said – We compared the safety and immunity of these 18 people compared to people taking Covishield or Covaccine.

People taking different vaccine doses had higher immunity against the alpha, beta, and delta forms. The study found that taking different doses of vaccines is not only safe, but also leads to better immunity. These results will have a significant impact on the COVID-19 vaccination program and pave the way for better protection against SARS-CoV-2.





