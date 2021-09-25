Cowboy Bebop: Watch the opening title sequence for Netflix’s series

We’ve still only seen a glimpse of Netflix’s upcoming live-action take Cowboy Bebop, and today presents another tease: a kinetic opening title sequence for the show. It’s not exactly a proper trailer (which we’re still waiting for), but it does give a good sense of the vibrancy the series is going for.

The Netflix adaptation stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniela Pineda as Faye Valentine, and last month we got our first proper look at the cast — and Spike’s. Hair – thanks for a series of photos. It’s been a long time to come, since news of the adaptation first surfaced in 2018, with the cast being announced a year later. Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that original composer Yoko Kanno was on board.

Chances are a full trailer isn’t far away, however, as the series is set to debut on November 19. In the meantime, here are some more pictures.