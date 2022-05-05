Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘all good’ after car crash in Dallas



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash in Texas on Wednesday night.

According to Fox 4 News, the accident was described as minor and he was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. The 79-year-old said everything was fine.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“She is OK.

The accident happened around 8 pm in Dallas, the report said. Jones was reportedly taken to Parkland Hospital for a brief checkup.

It is not clear how the accident happened.

The NFL is going to Germany for the 1st time in the regular season, with 4 other international games scheduled

The incident happened just days after the NFL Draft ended when Dallas Free-Agent wanted to fill in the gaps left by the departure.

Dallas picked offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round and defensive lineman Sam Williams in the second round. Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was strongly selected in the third round and Jack Ferguson in the fourth round.

Stephen Jones said after the draft, “I don’t think we accidentally finished the position.” “The good news is that there are some good players out there who need to decide where the groupings will go.”

Dallas won the NFC East with a 12-5 record and was eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.