Sports

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘all good’ after car crash in Dallas

4 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘all good’ after car crash in Dallas
Written by admin
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘all good’ after car crash in Dallas

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘all good’ after car crash in Dallas

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash in Texas on Wednesday night.

According to Fox 4 News, the accident was described as minor and he was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. The 79-year-old said everything was fine.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, attends a training camp at the River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California.

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, attends a training camp at the River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California.
(Jane Camin-Onsia / Getty Images)

“She is OK.

The accident happened around 8 pm in Dallas, the report said. Jones was reportedly taken to Parkland Hospital for a brief checkup.

It is not clear how the accident happened.

The NFL is going to Germany for the 1st time in the regular season, with 4 other international games scheduled

Jerry Jones on the field before the New York Giants game on December 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jerry Jones on the field before the New York Giants game on December 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(AP Photo / Corey Sipkin, file)

The incident happened just days after the NFL Draft ended when Dallas Free-Agent wanted to fill in the gaps left by the departure.

Dallas picked offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round and defensive lineman Sam Williams in the second round. Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was strongly selected in the third round and Jack Ferguson in the fourth round.

Stephen Jones said after the draft, “I don’t think we accidentally finished the position.” “The good news is that there are some good players out there who need to decide where the groupings will go.”

Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
(Mark J. Rebilas – USA Today Sports)

READ Also  BCCI denies Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues permission to play in T20 event in Dubai

Dallas won the NFC East with a 12-5 record and was eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Cowboys #Jerry #Jones #good #car #crash #Dallas

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment