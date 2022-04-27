Cowboys’ Micah Parsons has epic fail at minor league hockey game



Micah Parsons has spent an entire season fooling off anti-crime, but he won’t have the success to fool fans into thinking he’s a hockey fan.

Parsons, the NFL’s 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year and an All-Pro, recently participated in a minor league hockey game in Pennsylvania where he was honored to drop the puck. But Parsons threw the ball instead.

Instead of waiting for the players on each team to meet on the center ice – traditionally for a puck drop – the persons abruptly walk towards the center ice and drop the puck as if it were a cigarette butt. The move quickly established Person as a novice hockey fan, at best.

Such failures are regularly associated with cowboy play-off hopes, but are not usually associated with the most talented individuals.

A confused person laughs at his mistake and finally chooses to do one again, the crowd roars in approval as well as the twist between the two players.

Home team Hershey Bears, who hosted Parsons, wasted no time in lightly jabbing Dallas’ top defender. With video from the crime scene and thanks to you, Bears tweeted: “We’re sorry for not explaining how a puck drop works. It’s up to us. It’s bad for us.”

As Mika can prove, it is not always cold when you are on ice.