Cowboys’ Micah Parsons honored as Defensive Rookie of the Year

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was so sensational in 2021 that he swept the voting for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In balloting by a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the NFL and released Thursday night at NFL Honors, Parsons got all 50 votes. He’s the first defensive rookie to be an unanimous choice; Marcus Allen, Ben Roethlisberger and Anquan Boldin did it on offense.

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates in front of Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) after sacking quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo / Roger Steinman)

Parsons, the 12th overall selection last April, skipped the 2020 season at Penn State due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But from the outset with the Cowboys, he was not only a starter but a playmaker and eventually an All-Pro.

Parsons even stepped in on the defensive line when edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot and Randy Gregory tested positive for COVID-19. He was just as punishing up front as he was versatile as a linebacker. He had 84 tackles and 13 sacks in becoming the first Cowboy to win the award.

