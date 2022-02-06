Cowboys’ Micah Parsons says he’s going to play ‘hard as heck’ in first Pro Bowl



Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Mikah Parsons is going all-in for his first Pro Bowl.

After an incredible rookie season, the linebacker took notice of opposing AFC quarterbacks before Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and hoped to create new Pro Bowl memories by calling them past, NFL.com reports.

“I’ve already told them I’m going as hard as heck,” Parsons said To say Cameron Wolf of the NFL Network on Saturday. “I’m going to be like Shawn Taylor in that joint. They’re going to tell me to slow down. They’re going to be very crazy.”

Rookie was referring to an unforgettable Pro Bowl moment in 2007 when Shawn Taylor reduced the boom of punter Brian Moorman during a fake punt to NFL.com.

The Persons – who beat the fastest man in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown – will be able to show off their skills against the All-Star linemen’s opponents.

The Pro Bowl serves as a platform for game innovation and this year, the spot and selection method will be tested on Sunday.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will begin at 3 pm ET and air on ESPN.