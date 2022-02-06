Sports

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons says he’s going to play ‘hard as heck’ in first Pro Bowl

12 seconds ago
Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Mikah Parsons is going all-in for his first Pro Bowl.

After an incredible rookie season, the linebacker took notice of opposing AFC quarterbacks before Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and hoped to create new Pro Bowl memories by calling them past, NFL.com reports.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons when he was thrown into the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Englandwood, California.

(AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

“I’ve already told them I’m going as hard as heck,” Parsons said To say Cameron Wolf of the NFL Network on Saturday. “I’m going to be like Shawn Taylor in that joint. They’re going to tell me to slow down. They’re going to be very crazy.”

Rookie was referring to an unforgettable Pro Bowl moment in 2007 when Shawn Taylor reduced the boom of punter Brian Moorman during a fake punt to NFL.com.

Miles Sanders, 28, chases the Philadelphia Eagles after a pass in the second half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas on Monday, September 26, 2021, as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, 11, chases.

(AP Photo / Ron Jenkins)

The Persons – who beat the fastest man in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown – will be able to show off their skills against the All-Star linemen’s opponents.

The Pro Bowl serves as a platform for game innovation and this year, the spot and selection method will be tested on Sunday.

During the fourth quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys attempted to confront Debo Samuel # 19 of the San Francisco 49ers, the # 11 San Francisco 49ers.

(Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images)

The 2022 Pro Bowl will begin at 3 pm ET and air on ESPN.


