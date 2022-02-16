Sports

Cowboys reach $2.4M settlement with four cheerleaders over claims team executive secretly filmed them: report

The Dallas Cowboys A টি 2.4 million confidential settlement was reported with four former cheerleaders in 2015 after a former team executive was accused of secretly recording them in a locker room.

One of the four members of the famous cheer squad involved in the settlement complained that he had seen Richard Dalrymple, senior vice president of public relations and communications, hiding in a locker room, unaware that they had undressed with the women who had recorded his phone call. ESPN Citing people familiar with the documents and the situation was reported on Wednesday.

He entered the locker room through the back door using a security key card, the report said.

The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT & T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT & T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Dalrymple, who retired in February, was individually charged by a fan who took the “upskirt” photo of Charlotte Jones Anderson, daughter of owner Jerry Jones, during the 2015 NFL Draft, who serves as the team’s senior vice president.

A Cowboys representative told ESPN that both incidents had been investigated and no evidence of wrongdoing had been found. Dalrymple did not deny that the cheerleaders entered the locker room, but Dalrymple told officials he did it by accident and left when he realized the women were in the room.

“If any wrongdoing was found, the rich man would be fired immediately,” a party spokesman told ESPN. “Everyone involved just felt terrible for this unfortunate incident.”

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders on the field during a precision game at AT and T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders on the field during a precision game at AT and T Stadium.
(Sports Illustrated via Greg Nelson / Getty Images)

Dollarimple issued a statement to the outlet on Monday denying the allegations.

“People who know me – colleagues, the media and colleagues – know who I am and what I am about,” he said. “I understand the serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The allegations are false. One was accidental and the other did not just happen. Some of the allegations were thoroughly investigated a few years ago, and I have fully cooperated.”

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders take to the field in Arlington, Texas in November 2017 with flags.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders take to the field in Arlington, Texas in November 2017 with flags.
(Sports Illustrated via Greg Nelson / Getty Images)

The settlement arrived in May 2016, and Dalrimple continued to work for the team until February. ESPN reported that he retired a few weeks after journalists began investigating the allegations. Dalrimple said the allegations “had nothing to do with my retirement from a long and fulfilling career and that I was contacted about the story shortly after I retired.”

