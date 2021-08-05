Cowin.gov.in, Covid-19 Vaccine Center Near me: How to find the near me vaccination center on Cowin.gov.in, you can use these three things – Covid-19 Vaccine Center: Cowin.gov.in from home Find the nearest vaccine center, it has three special options

Covid-19 Vaccination Center Cowin.gov.in: To obtain any information related to the corona vaccine or download the certificate of vaccination, everything can be done by visiting the Cowin portal. Even with the help of the Covin portal, users can also get information about the nearest vaccine centers. For this, you can get information about the nearest vaccine centers with the help of district name or pin code. Note that users do not need to login etc. for this. Let us know how we can get information about the nearest centers.

To get information about the nearest vaccine centers, first of all, open the Chrome browser or any other browser present in the phone, computer, laptop or tab. After this type Cowin.gov.in in the search bar. After this, Check Your Nearest Vaccination Center And Slots Availability will be seen written on the screen, below which three options are given.

First option Search by PIN

Search by PIN is set by default and only the PIN number of your area has to be typed in the search box. After that press the search option. By doing this, the name and address of all the vaccine centers present in that pin code will be revealed on the screen. You can also book slots if you want, although for that you will have to login with the registered phone number.

Second Option Search by District

Another option to find the nearest vaccine centers is Search by District. With the help of this, users can search for the nearest vaccine centers by typing the name of their district. Note that there is no need to type the name in this, but first the state has to be selected, after that the district has to be selected.

Third Option Search by MAP

If you do not like the above two options, then with the help of Google Maps, you can also find the nearest vaccine centers. For this, close centers can also be found by turning on the location of the phone’s tab. Actually, many people are not able to know the closest centers. In such a situation, it is quite easy to take the help of Google Maps.

how to book covid vaccine

It is very easy to book slots for Kovid Vaccine. For this, you have to type the name Cowin.gov.in in the browser, after that click on the option of ‘Book Your Slots’ appearing on the screen. After that login with the registered number. After that find the nearest centers and ensure your booking on the vacant slots.





