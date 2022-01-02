cowin registrations for 15-18 age group begins for their first dose

With the active cases of corona in the country crossing the one lakh mark, the work of vaccination is in full swing. The central government is going to start a vaccination program for children between the ages of 15 and 18 from January 3. The registration for which has started. According to the data available on the Covin Dashboard, 3,15,416 people have registered for the vaccination of this age group till 11.30 pm on Saturday night.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has appealed to the parents to register their eligible children. He tweeted, “If the children are safe then the future of the country is secure.” Let us inform that on December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the introduction of vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years. The PM had said that it would be started from Monday on January 3.

According to official estimates, around 100 million children in the 15-18 age group are eligible for vaccination. Children eligible for vaccination will be given a dose of Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid-19 vaccine, Covaccine. There will be a gap of 28 days between the two doses in the vaccine given to children. This step has been taken by the Government of India amid the rapidly increasing cases of Omicron.

Children can register for vaccination on Co-WIN and this process has started from January 1. After the registration is complete, a confirmation message will be sent to your registered mobile number. After registering, you enter the pin code of your area. This will bring up the list of vaccination centers. After this you can book your vaccine slot and go to the center and get the vaccination done.

On Saturday, 22,775 new cases of corona virus were reported in India in the last 24 hours, after which the number of active cases in the country increased to 1,04,781. So far, 1431 cases of Omicron have been reported across the country, out of which 488 patients have been cured. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 145.46 crore till late Saturday night.