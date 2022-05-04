Coyote critically injures Texas 2-year-old, hunt underway: ‘Extremely dangerous’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A coyote is being hunted in Texas after a two-year-old boy was seriously injured sitting on their porch Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The bomber struck shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Royalpine Drive in Dallas, Dallas police said in an email to Gadget Clock Digital. The child was sitting on the front porch of the house at the time of the Coyote attack.

Wild fox destroys Smithsonian National Zoo, leaves 25 flamingos, kills 1 duck

Police said officers arrived and identified the coyote in a nearby park. Officers fired at the coyote, but the animal escaped into the woods. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The child was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. No immediate information was available on the extent of the child’s injuries.

Dallas police shared a photo of the coyote responsible for the attack and said the animal was considered “extremely dangerous.”

“When a coyote attacks, it is usually a sick coyote, a coyote that is not healthy,” Sam Kisnik, with Texas Parks and Wildlife, told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth. “This is a quote that should be removed from the population.”

Brett Johnson, an urban biologist at Dallas Parks and Recreation, told the station that the coyote had a mange case and that it looked worn out.

As police and game wardens continue to search for the coyote, authorities have asked the public to be vigilant and call 911 if they see the animal.