Coyote shot dead in Dallas after 2-year-old mauled



A 2-year-old boy with serious injuries was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, according to officials and local reports.

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday that it could not confirm whether the same animal that shot the coyote that USDA officials shot late Wednesday night had attacked the baby.

The bomber struck shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 9200 block of Royalpine Drive in Dallas, police said. The child was sitting on the front porch of the house at the time of the Coyote attack.

The baby’s father told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth that his son was alone for a moment on the front porch of the family when Coyote attacked. He said the baby’s mother shouted and chased the coyote so that the baby could be thrown away.

The child suffered head and neck injuries, the station said. He underwent surgery on Tuesday and is expected to recover.

“When a coyote attacks, it’s usually a sick coyote, a coyote that’s not healthy,” Sam Kisnik, with Texas Parks and Wildlife, told the station earlier. “This is a quote that should be removed from the population.”

The attack took place less than a week after a coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl on Huntington Beach in Southern California. The coyote was later shot dead.

The Dallas coyote was well-known in the area and residents regularly hand-fed and domesticated the animal, the DAS said, adding that the works “allay the coyote’s natural fear of humans and give them the confidence to carry out this attack.”

“This tragic incident illustrates why residents consider all wildlife to be wild animals – when wildlife becomes too comfortable around humans, problematic and dangerous interactions increase which puts both residents and animals at risk,” the organization said in a post on Facebook. .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.