World

CPAC attendees react to Supreme Court nominee pick, puzzled over role race and gender played in selection

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
CPAC attendees react to Supreme Court nominee pick, puzzled over role race and gender played in selection
Written by admin
CPAC attendees react to Supreme Court nominee pick, puzzled over role race and gender played in selection

CPAC attendees react to Supreme Court nominee pick, puzzled over role race and gender played in selection

Orlando – Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) told Gadget Clock that they believed President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was a good man, but questioned his judicial philosophy and role in his election, race and gender.

“I’m sure he’s a good man,” one participant, Eric Fox, told the News. “But at the same time, we need people who uphold the constitution and fight for the rule of law.”

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after announcing President Joe Biden Jackson as his nominee at the White House Cross Hall in Washington on Friday, February 25, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris is listening to the right.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after announcing President Joe Biden Jackson as his nominee at the White House Cross Hall in Washington on Friday, February 25, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris is listening to the right.
(AP Photo / Caroline Custer)

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Biden announced Jackson’s nomination to replace retired Justice Stephen Brayer on Friday, following a campaign promise in the High Court to elect a black woman.

See the full story here:

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson nominated by Biden Supreme Court?

“I am proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted early Friday. And there will be an exceptional justice. “

WASHINGTON, DC - April 28: Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge nominated for the District of Columbia Circuit, testified before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill's judicial nomination on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee is holding a pending hearing on the judicial nomination.

WASHINGTON, DC – April 28: Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge nominated for the District of Columbia Circuit, testified before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill’s judicial nomination on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee is holding a pending hearing on the judicial nomination.
(Photo by Kevin Lamarck-Pool / Getty Images)

READ Also  Can I Still Travel to Europe? Your Virus Restriction Questions, Answered

Speaking to Gadget Clock, many participants questioned whether race and gender should be a factor in the selection of judges.

Biden chooses Jackson for Supreme Court despite having Cliburn council to select children

“I was just disappointed that there was so much familiarity going on with the Supreme Court nominee, such as making sure it was a black woman, in particular,” said another participant. “I don’t understand why they should think of someone like that.”

“It should be the most deserving candidate,” he continued.

WASHINGTON, DC - January 27: Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Brayer talks about his impending retirement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Appointed by President Bill Clinton, Breyer has been in court since 1994. Her retirement has created an opportunity for President Joe Biden, who has promised to nominate a black woman for his first election to the country's highest court. (Photo by Drew Anger / Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – January 27: Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Brayer talks about his impending retirement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Appointed by President Bill Clinton, Breyer has been in court since 1994. Her retirement has created an opportunity for President Joe Biden, who has promised to nominate a black woman for his first election to the country’s highest court. (Photo by Drew Anger / Getty Images)

Another said: “We find people who have a judicial philosophy, and we go further in that direction. I think you are more likely to have success than just representing skin color.”

Some CPAC participants questioned how he would rule if confirmed on the bench.

“I guess [she’s] “And, you know, the future will probably be ruined,” Michael told Gadget Clock.

Jackson, who replaces Attorney General Merrick Garland as DC Appellate Judge, will later face multiple meetings with senators and hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

#CPAC #attendees #react #Supreme #Court #nominee #pick #puzzled #role #race #gender #played #selection

READ Also  Your Monday Briefing - The New York Times
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment