CPAC attendees react to Supreme Court nominee pick, puzzled over role race and gender played in selection



Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) told Gadget Clock that they believed President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was a good man, but questioned his judicial philosophy and role in his election, race and gender.

“I’m sure he’s a good man,” one participant, Eric Fox, told the News. “But at the same time, we need people who uphold the constitution and fight for the rule of law.”

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Biden announced Jackson’s nomination to replace retired Justice Stephen Brayer on Friday, following a campaign promise in the High Court to elect a black woman.

See the full story here:

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson nominated by Biden Supreme Court?

“I am proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted early Friday. And there will be an exceptional justice. “

Speaking to Gadget Clock, many participants questioned whether race and gender should be a factor in the selection of judges.

Biden chooses Jackson for Supreme Court despite having Cliburn council to select children

“I was just disappointed that there was so much familiarity going on with the Supreme Court nominee, such as making sure it was a black woman, in particular,” said another participant. “I don’t understand why they should think of someone like that.”

“It should be the most deserving candidate,” he continued.

Another said: “We find people who have a judicial philosophy, and we go further in that direction. I think you are more likely to have success than just representing skin color.”

Some CPAC participants questioned how he would rule if confirmed on the bench.

“I guess [she’s] “And, you know, the future will probably be ruined,” Michael told Gadget Clock.

Jackson, who replaces Attorney General Merrick Garland as DC Appellate Judge, will later face multiple meetings with senators and hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.