Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) told Gadget Clock that they believe the best and worst president in U.S. history.

“The worst president would probably be the FDR,” said one college student. Franklin Roosevelt “has done more to harm us in the long run.”

Annual gatherings of conservative elected officials, candidates and staff are gathering for the network in Orlando over the weekend, and hear from right-wing leaders, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former President Trump.

George Washington was particularly popular with the audience.

“The best one was George Washington because he didn’t even want the spot,” said one participant.

“I would say George Washington because he was a pioneer of Americanism as we see it today,” a college student told Gadget Clock.

President Biden and Trump were also at the top of the minds of many CPAC participants.

“Worst president? I have to say Biden,” said a Florida native who moved to Sunshine State from New Jersey.

“The best president in US history, Donald J. Trump, is no doubt,” another told Gadget Clock.

“I have to say that Donald Trump is the best, you know, the lowest black unemployment rate,” said one young woman.

“We need it back because if we don’t protect our democracy, we won’t protect what this country was made of, and we don’t protect our children, the next generation. What’s the point?” He continued.