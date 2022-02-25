World

CPAC conversations: Who are the best and worst presidents in US history?

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
CPAC conversations: Who are the best and worst presidents in US history?
Written by admin
CPAC conversations: Who are the best and worst presidents in US history?

CPAC conversations: Who are the best and worst presidents in US history?

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Orlando – Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) told Gadget Clock that they believe the best and worst president in U.S. history.

“The worst president would probably be the FDR,” said one college student. Franklin Roosevelt “has done more to harm us in the long run.”

FDRGetty

Annual gatherings of conservative elected officials, candidates and staff are gathering for the network in Orlando over the weekend, and hear from right-wing leaders, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former President Trump.

George Washington was particularly popular with the audience.

New Yorkers have jumped on the bandwagon because the pole empire shows its favor in the state below 50%.

“The best one was George Washington because he didn’t even want the spot,” said one participant.

“I would say George Washington because he was a pioneer of Americanism as we see it today,” a college student told Gadget Clock.

George Washington Digitally Generated Portrait

George Washington Digitally Generated Portrait
(iStock)

President Biden and Trump were also at the top of the minds of many CPAC participants.

“Worst president? I have to say Biden,” said a Florida native who moved to Sunshine State from New Jersey.

“The best president in US history, Donald J. Trump, is no doubt,” another told Gadget Clock.

File - This January 8, 2021, File Photo President-elect Joe Biden is speaking during an event at Wilmington, Dell's The Queen Theater. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, file)

File – This January 8, 2021, File Photo President-elect Joe Biden is speaking during an event at Wilmington, Dell’s The Queen Theater. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, file)
(AP Photo / Susan Walsh)

READ Also  Hoboken SantaCon returns with vaccine requirements

“I have to say that Donald Trump is the best, you know, the lowest black unemployment rate,” said one young woman.

“We need it back because if we don’t protect our democracy, we won’t protect what this country was made of, and we don’t protect our children, the next generation. What’s the point?” He continued.

#CPAC #conversations #worst #presidents #history

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Governor Kathy Hochul expected to end indoor mask mandate after drop in infection rate

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment