CPAC to kick off under banner of ‘Awake not Woke,’ serve as ‘starting gun’ for Republicans ahead of midterms

13 seconds ago
Exclusive: The Conservative Political Action Conference kicks off Thursday in Orlando, Florida under the banner of “One Not Walk” – a theme aimed at hammering the left and serving as a “starting gun” for Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The Premier Annual Conservative Rally, held at Rosen Shingle Cricket in Orlando on Thursday, February 24 to Sunday, February 27, will feature speeches and presentations by former President Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers, former Trump administration officials and many more.

Matt Schlap, chairman of the American Conservative Union, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 28, 2019, at National Harbor in Axon Hill, Maryland, USA. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque - RC1556BA8460

“The CPAC will be the starting point for the 2022 election and it reflects the mood of our American alliance,” CPAC chairman Matt Slap told Gadget Clock. “I hope CPAC Florida will be a packed house because America is feeling a great un-learning.”

“From San Francisco and Seattle to the border town and Virginia, it’s clear that people are tired of being prevented from speaking their minds and of this attack on American families and their children,” Slap told Gadget Clock.

“When we invited the top speakers this year, almost everyone said yes and is coming, starting with President Trump,” Slap said.

CPAC brings together more than 18,000 college-age retirees each year, representing conservative organizations, educational institutions, elected officials, thought leaders, media personalities and grassroots activists “who fight for conservatism in the United States and abroad,” the CPAC website says.

This year, though, CPAPO told Slap Gadget Clock that “there will be a record number of high school kids fighting gender and girls’ sports.”

“The most satisfying aspect of CPAC will be speakers who will not consider themselves conservative but are looking for common ground with our movement,” Schlap said.

Slap, chairman of the American Conservative Union, presides over the event each year.

Gadget Clock is the first to receive the 2022 CPAC Agenda, which includes speeches by prominent politicians, as well as a panel focusing on political issues facing parties and nations.

Some of the panels include: “Domestic Terrorists Gather: Lessons from Virginia Parents;” “First Amendment Fund: Protecting Cancellation;” “Fire Faucy;” “Woke, Inc .;” And more

Here are some of the prominent political guests expected to attend the entire conference:

Thursday, February 24th

Representative Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Florida Governor Ron Descentis

File - Florida Gov. Ron Desantis Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo / Marta Lavandier) Speaking of opening a monoclonal antibody site

(AP Photo / Marta Lavandier)

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson

Sen Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten.

WASHINGTON, DC - September 30: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) speaks during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The committee is investigating the FBI's 2016 Trump campaign and its involvement in the Russian election. (Photo by Stephanie Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephanie Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images)

Sen. Mike Brown, R-Ind.

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Slap

Mercedes Slap Trump has served as director of strategic communications at the White House.

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Katie McFarland

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Representative Mark Walker, RN.C.

Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Shibaka

Lake Arizona Gov. Candidate

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Washington, Capitol Hill, Washington, March 23, 2021, during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Samantha Power's nomination to be the next administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). (AP via Greg Nash / Pool)

(AP)

Friday, February 25th

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Representative Jim Banks, R-Ind.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Spoke to reporters before attending a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday, March 20, 2020, to work on a comprehensive economic rescue plan amid the epidemic crisis and nationwide shutdown. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh)

Scott Walker, former governor of Wisconsin

Representative Madison Catherine, R.N.C.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Representative Byron Donald, R-Fla.

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donald is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, USA on Sunday, July 11, 2021. The title of the three-day conference "America canceled." Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Alaska Governor Gary Dunlevy

Representative Greg Steve, R-Fla.

Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is speaking at the Jerusalem Post's annual conference in Jerusalem on October 12, 2021. (Photo: Amir Levy / Getty Images)

(Photo: Amir Levy / Getty Images)

Representative Scott Perry, R-Pa.

South Dakota Govt. Christy Neim

Representative Ted Bud, R.N.C.

South Dakota Governor Christy Noym addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, workers and world leaders to discuss issues that are important to them.

(Joe Riddle / Getty Images)

Representative Mary Miller, R-Isle.

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whittaker

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson addresses the Republican National Convention in a pre-recorded speech at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on August 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nicholas Cam / AFP) Photo: Nicholas Cam / AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Nicholas KAMM / AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Bill Hager, R-Ten.

Representative Ken Buck, R-Colo.

Former Nevada Attorney General, Senate candidate Adam Laxalt

Michigan congressional candidate John James

Former acting director of the National Intelligence Agency Amb. Rick Grenell

US President Donald Trump's envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenel Serbia, speaks at a news conference after a meeting with Serbian President Alexander Vusik in Belgrade on Friday, January 24, 2020. Remove the dialogue and normalize the relationship between the two parties. (AP Photo / Darko Vozinovic)

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage

Saturday, February 26

Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga.

Rona McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee

Fame. Ronnie Jackson, R-Texas

Rona McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, addresses the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Alliance in Las Vegas on November 6, 2021. (Photographer: Bridget Bennett / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(Bridget Bennett / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs Monica Crowley

Katie McFarland

Sen. Bill Hager, R-Ten.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan speaks to the press on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Reburn House office building in Washington, DC, USA. Former White House Counsel Donald McGann is testifying behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee after a long-running legal dispute over his refusal to comply with a committee's subpoena on Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

(Photographer: Ting Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance

Representative Matt Getz, R-Fla.

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Former United States President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Andy Jacobson / AFP) (Photo by Andy Jacobson / AFP Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Jacobson / AFP via Getty Images)

Former Trump administration official Kash Patel

Representative Mark Green, R-Ten.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Steit

Former President Donald Trump

Sunday, February 26th

Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Representative Darrell Isa, R-Calif.

Fame. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate. Mehmet Oz

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

With. Linda Blanchard

With. Carla Sands

Donald Trump Jr.

With. Lana Marks

Former Sen. David Purdue, R-Ga.

Representative Kat Camac, R-Fla.

