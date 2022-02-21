CPAC to kick off under banner of ‘Awake not Woke,’ serve as ‘starting gun’ for Republicans ahead of midterms



Exclusive: The Conservative Political Action Conference kicks off Thursday in Orlando, Florida under the banner of “One Not Walk” – a theme aimed at hammering the left and serving as a “starting gun” for Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The Premier Annual Conservative Rally, held at Rosen Shingle Cricket in Orlando on Thursday, February 24 to Sunday, February 27, will feature speeches and presentations by former President Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers, former Trump administration officials and many more.

“The CPAC will be the starting point for the 2022 election and it reflects the mood of our American alliance,” CPAC chairman Matt Slap told Gadget Clock. “I hope CPAC Florida will be a packed house because America is feeling a great un-learning.”

“From San Francisco and Seattle to the border town and Virginia, it’s clear that people are tired of being prevented from speaking their minds and of this attack on American families and their children,” Slap told Gadget Clock.

“When we invited the top speakers this year, almost everyone said yes and is coming, starting with President Trump,” Slap said.

CPAC brings together more than 18,000 college-age retirees each year, representing conservative organizations, educational institutions, elected officials, thought leaders, media personalities and grassroots activists “who fight for conservatism in the United States and abroad,” the CPAC website says.

This year, though, CPAPO told Slap Gadget Clock that “there will be a record number of high school kids fighting gender and girls’ sports.”

“The most satisfying aspect of CPAC will be speakers who will not consider themselves conservative but are looking for common ground with our movement,” Schlap said.

Slap, chairman of the American Conservative Union, presides over the event each year.

Gadget Clock is the first to receive the 2022 CPAC Agenda, which includes speeches by prominent politicians, as well as a panel focusing on political issues facing parties and nations.

Some of the panels include: “Domestic Terrorists Gather: Lessons from Virginia Parents;” “First Amendment Fund: Protecting Cancellation;” “Fire Faucy;” “Woke, Inc .;” And more

Here are some of the prominent political guests expected to attend the entire conference:

Thursday, February 24th

Representative Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Florida Governor Ron Descentis

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson

Sen Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten.

Sen. Mike Brown, R-Ind.

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Slap

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Katie McFarland

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Representative Mark Walker, RN.C.

Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Shibaka

Lake Arizona Gov. Candidate

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Friday, February 25th

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Representative Jim Banks, R-Ind.

Scott Walker, former governor of Wisconsin

Representative Madison Catherine, R.N.C.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Representative Byron Donald, R-Fla.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Alaska Governor Gary Dunlevy

Representative Greg Steve, R-Fla.

Representative Scott Perry, R-Pa.

South Dakota Govt. Christy Neim

Representative Ted Bud, R.N.C.

Representative Mary Miller, R-Isle.

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whittaker

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

Sen. Bill Hager, R-Ten.

Representative Ken Buck, R-Colo.

Former Nevada Attorney General, Senate candidate Adam Laxalt

Michigan congressional candidate John James

Former acting director of the National Intelligence Agency Amb. Rick Grenell

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage

Saturday, February 26

Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga.

Rona McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee

Fame. Ronnie Jackson, R-Texas

Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs Monica Crowley

Katie McFarland

Sen. Bill Hager, R-Ten.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance

Representative Matt Getz, R-Fla.

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Former Trump administration official Kash Patel

Representative Mark Green, R-Ten.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Steit

Former President Donald Trump

Sunday, February 26th

Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Representative Darrell Isa, R-Calif.

Fame. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate. Mehmet Oz

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

With. Linda Blanchard

With. Carla Sands

With. Lana Marks

Former Sen. David Purdue, R-Ga.

Representative Kat Camac, R-Fla.

Donald Trump Jr.