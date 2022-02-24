CPAC welcomes ‘competition’ among speakers Trump, DeSantis, others ahead of 2024 straw poll



Potential Republican contenders for the 2024 presidential election will take the stage at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference, and Chair Matt Slap says he welcomes “competition” among speakers who could provoke the crowd.

Former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Sen. Rick Scott are some of the speakers.

And as is customary, the conference is set to include a straw poll, which typically asks participants to evaluate the president’s performance, share their feelings about the administration’s policy, and make predictions for the 2024 election.

CPAC will start under the banner ‘Awake or Awake’, serve as a ‘starting gun’ for Republicans before the interim

“The presidential race is very important. The midterm elections in November are very important, and so the White House is returning to an era where Congress rarely does, and presidents do a lot beyond their power, especially as we see Obama with the president,” Slap told Gadget Clock. Says. “So I understand why people are focusing on it.”

“I think it’s great that we have some competition, and we have some people who throw their stuff, and that’s all there is to CPAC,” Slap said. “It’s always a place where those who want to lead this movement can see how well they’ve mobilized the crowd, and I’m sure it will happen again.”

Schlap said he did not want to try to “predict” the outcome of the Straw poll – especially who could be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee – calling the question a “fair vote.”

“But I think Trump is a responsible man. He’s loved by the people, but people also respect great governors. Ron Desantis is leading the way,” Slap said. “They love senators who always stand up and do the right thing, like Ted Cruz, he’ll be in CPAC again, and I think Josh Howley is going to be in CPAC.”

He added: “The president’s campaign is far from where we do not know exactly what is going to happen and it creates interesting speculation.”

Slap told Gadget Clock that the CPAC’s audience was “more in tune with the Republican Party than ever before.”

“The CPAC, probably 20 years ago, was far to the right of where the party was, but I don’t think that’s true anymore,” Schlap said. “I think the CPAC audience and those who are going to vote in the Straw Pole are very similar to the people who are going to vote in the primary.”

Slap said that what Straw Pole does, more than anything else, is “telling you, in a wide-ranging competition, who can hit a jam.”

“I’m not sure the next one is going to be a wide-ranging competition, though,” Schlap said. “Looks like you’re running someone who’s basically a responsible person, so it’s not really that wide.”

CPAC employs payment processors that promise to ‘eliminate the risk of deprivation’

Slap was referring to Trump, who is scheduled to address the CPAC on Saturday, February 26th. Trump has said in an interview with Gadget Clock over the past few months that he will not make an official announcement until the mid-term of his 2024 plan. In November, however, he indicated that people would be “very happy” with his decision.

Meanwhile, the theme of CPAC 2022 is “Awake, not awake,” which told Slap Gadget Clock that “what is happening in the country.”

“The theme of what happened in the Commonwealth of Virginia and San Francisco and what happened across the country on election day last year is, surprisingly enough, even within the liberal community. Educating them and not just turning them into communists, “said Slap. “The country is starting to wake up from the stupidity that somehow if you are white or you are a Christian, if you are straight, if you are a believer, if you love the country you don’t have it. To stay calm – they have calmed us down because they Feeling we have ‘Run out of gas’ emotionally. “

Although “awake, not awake” is CPAC’s theme, Schlap said others may get up during the conference.

“It comes down to this kind of orchestra, and the themes come up – we chose our theme, but what do the speakers believe? They might believe something different, and that’s why I like it, so I think it’s an interesting event. , Because it allows people to express their own opinions, and those who see it have acceptance, “says Schlap.

Slap told Gadget Clock that CPAC will be the “starting gun” for the mid-November 2022.

“I look forward to launching this great debate in this country over whether the Biden administration is working efficiently, whether the American people are enjoying socialism or not. Whether they believe their voices or not, and the CPAC is doing just that.” Slap says.

Gadget Clock is the first to receive the 2022 CPAC Agenda, which includes lectures by prominent politicians as well as panels focusing on political issues facing parties and nations.

Some of the panels include “Domestic Terrorist Unit: Lessons from Virginia Parents;” “First Amendment Fund: Protecting Cancellation”; “Fire Faucy” and “Oak, Inc.”

CPAC will host cricket at the Rosen Shingle in Orlando from Thursday, February 24 to Sunday, February 27. Lectures and presentations From Trump, Descentis, Republican lawmakers, former officials in the Trump administration, and more.

CPAC gathers more than 18,000 college-age retirees each year, representing conservative organizations, educational institutions, elected officials, thoughtful leaders, media personalities and grassroots activists “who fight for conservatism in the United States and abroad,” the CPAC website says.