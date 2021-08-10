CPI(M) to observe Independence Day in a big way for first time

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner for the first time this year and on August 15, the tricolor will be hoisted in every office of the party. A senior CPI(M) leader gave this information on Sunday.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, “It has been decided that the tricolor will be hoisted in all the party offices on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.” Chakraborty, a senior functionary of the party’s West Bengal Pradesh Committee, however, rubbished the claim that the CPI(M) was celebrating Independence Day for the first time and said that Independence Day has been celebrated in different ways in the past.

He told PTI-Bhasha, “We generally celebrate Independence Day by discussing the dangers faced by the country from fascist forces, communal forces. This time Independence Day will be celebrated in a grand way because 75th or 100th year doesn’t come every time.

By the way, this change comes almost more than seven decades after the undivided Communist Party of India gave the slogan “Yeh Azadi Jhuli Hai”. The CPI(M) came into existence after the partition of the CPI in the year 1964.

MHA asks states to stop use of ‘plastic flags’ Ahead of the August 15 celebrations, the Center has asked states to ensure that people do not use plastic national flags as it is a practical problem to ensure proper disposal of the tricolor made of such material.

The Union Home Ministry, in a letter sent to all states and union territories, said that the national flag represents the hopes, aspirations of the people of the country, so it should always be respected. The letter said, “There is love, respect and loyalty in everyone’s mind for the national flag. Yet there is a clear lack of awareness among the people as well as the organisations, agencies of the government regarding the laws and conventions that apply to the display of the national flag.

DP ramps up patrols, begins anti-demolition probe Meanwhile, ahead of the Independence Day, Delhi Police has stepped up patrolling in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident, launched an anti-demolition probe and set up additional checkpoints along the inter-state borders.

Anti-terror measures include increased police presence in all the police stations, intensive checks at risk-prone locations, searches of hotels and guest houses, spreading awareness among SIM card and second hand car vendors and cyber cafe owners, officials said on Sunday. Running a campaign to verify tenants and domestic helpers.





