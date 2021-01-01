cpl 2021 Schedule: cpl 2021 Schedule, Full Squad, Venue, Live Broadcast in India, Chris Gayle-Pollard to Russell

Highlights The final of CPL 2021 will be played on September 15

The first match will be between Guyana and Knight Riders.

The first four teams will advance to the semi-finals

New Delhi

The second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021 UAE) will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19. Ahead of this much talked about T20 league is the West Indies Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021), in which stars like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell will be seen entertaining fans with fours and sixes.

The 9th edition of CPL 2021 will be held from August 26. The final will be played on September 15. All tournament matches will be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis. All 6 franchises have announced their teams.

The first half of IPL 2021 took place in India. It was stopped in the middle after a corona burglary in a tight bio bubble. 29 matches were played in the first half. A total of 31 matches will be played in the second half, including the final.

The first match was between Guyana and the Knight Riders

The first match of the CPL will be between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinibago Knight Riders. The Barbados Royals and St. Kitts and Nevis will also face each other on the same day.

The 6 teams participating in CPL 2021 are as follows –



Trinbago Knight Riders:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Dinesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khari Pierre, Anderson Philip, Tian Webster, Akil Hussain, Jaden Seal, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Isuru Udana, Leonardo Julian and Yasir Shah .



Barbados Royals:

Jason Holder (a), Johnson Charles, Shy Hope, Kelly Meyers, Hayden Walsh Jr., Ramon Referee, Justin Greaves, Naeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Mohammed Amir, Thisara Pereira, Azam Khan, Oshane Thomas, Ashley Nurse, Smith Patel , Glenn Phillips.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Ryde Emeritt (a), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sherfan Rutherford, John-Russ Juggernot, Dominic Drax, Joshua da Silva, Chris Gayle, Devon Thomas, Colin Archibald, Mikael Lewis, Ace , Fawad Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren.

Jamaican Tallah:

Rowman Powell (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Virasami Parmel, Ryan Parsod, Andre Russell, Haider Ali, Jason Mohammed, Cass Ahmed, Miguel Pretorius, Kenner Lewis, Abhijay Mansingh. Joshua James, Kirk Mackenzie.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Nicholas Pooran (Capt.), Imran Tahir, Shimron Heitmeyer, Brandon King, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odian Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeed Ned, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Niaz Goodkesh Moti.



Saint Lucia Kings:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Kesarik Williams, Obed McCoy, Mark Dayal, Roston Chase, Javel Glenn, Samit Patel, Kimo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Kieron Cotoy, Xavier Alley, Xavier Royal Joseph.

CPL 20021 Location, team and format

All matches will be played at the same venue at Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis. CPL 2021 will feature 6 teams including Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallah, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Kings, Trincomalee Knight Riders. The CPL 2021 will feature 21-day matches. All teams will play two matches against each other in the chain stage. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals.

Where to watch CPL live in India in 2021?

In India, live coverage of CPL 2021 can be seen on Star Sports and live streaming on Fancode and Disney Hotstar.

CPL Champions Team

The current winner of the CPL is the Trinibago Knight Riders. The Knight Riders won the trophy last time. The Knight Riders have won the tournament a maximum of 4 times. The St. Lucia Jocks (now St. Lucia Kings) are the final runners-up. Jamaica Tallah and Barbados Tridents have won the title twice each.

These 2 teams changed their names

Barbados Tridents and St. Lucia Jokes have changed their names before the 9th edition of CPL 2021. Barbados will now be known as St. Lucia as the Royals instead of the Tridents and the Kings instead of the Jokes.

