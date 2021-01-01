cpl 2021 trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match live streaming, telecast in India, all you need to know about the Caribbean Premier League

The 9th edition of the Caribbean Premier League starts today (Thursday 26 August 2021). The first match will be played between the Guyana Amazon Warriors led by Nicholas Puran and the Trincomalee Knight Riders led by Kieron Pollard. The final will be played on September 15. All tournament matches will be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis.All tournament matches will be played at the same venue, St. Kitts and Nevis. CPL 2021 will feature 6 teams including Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallah, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Kings, Trincomalee Knight Riders.

The CPL 2021 will feature 21-day matches. All teams will play two matches against each other in the chain stage. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals.



The first match of the 9th edition of CPL will be played between which two teams?

The first match of the 9th edition of the CPL will be played between Guyana Amazon Mazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders (Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Mazon Warriors live stream).

When will the first match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinibago Knight Riders be played?

The first match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Knight Riders will be played on August 26.

Where will the first match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinibago Knight Riders be played?

The match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trincomalee Knight Riders will be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

Where to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinibago Knight Riders match live?

You can watch the live broadcast of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Knight Riders match on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch Guyana Amazon Mazon Warriors vs Trinibago Knight Riders match live stream?

On the Fancode app you can watch the live broadcast of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinibago Knight Riders match.

4-time champion Trinibago Knight Riders

The current winner of the CPL is the Trinibago Knight Riders. The Knight Riders won the trophy last time. The Knight Riders have won the tournament a maximum of 4 times. The St. Lucia Jocks (now St. Lucia Kings) are the final runners-up. Jamaica Tallah and Barbados Tridents have won the title twice each.

