Craig Bellamy to coach Melbourne Storm next year



Craig Bellamy has agreed to proceed teaching Melbourne next year.

The premiership-winning mentor had already dedicated to the membership till the top of 2026, however he had the choice of doing in order head coach or in one other capability. Bellamy has now determined to proceed with the clipboard right into a twenty first season in a lift to the group forward of its conflict with North Queensland.

Craig Bellamy is staying put. Credit score:Getty

Bellamy had obtained overtures to be part of the Sharks and Broncos final year, however will end his head-coaching profession the place it began. The information will possible help with retention and recruitment, though, at this stage, he hasn’t dedicated past next season, which is when Cameron Munster comes off contract.

Earlier this season, Bellamy celebrated his five hundredth recreation in command of the membership as a head coach.