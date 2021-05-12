Craig McLachlan reveals he tried to commit suicide after being accused of sexual harassment



Actor Craig McLachlan has admitted he tried suicide after he was accused of sexual harassment.

The 55-year-old, who will discuss his ordeal in an interview with Channel Seven on Sunday, turned so depressed by the accusations he could not see a manner out.

In a preview for the Highlight: Horror Present particular, McLachlan mentioned he felt like his household and girlfriend, pianist Vanessa Scammell, can be ‘higher off with out me’.

McLachlan, who has since been acquitted on all prices, spent months mulling over whether or not or not to kill himself earlier than a failed suicide try.

McLachlan agreed to the Seven interview so folks may see the devastating affect the accusations had on him and his household.

‘I believed I would skilled some rock-bottom moments in my life, however nothing comes shut to this,’ he mentioned within the interview, reviews The Australian.

‘Actually at that time, all you may take into consideration is [that my partner] Nessie goes to be higher off with out me. My household will likely be higher off with out me,’ he added.

‘I am not afraid to discuss this as a result of I am hoping it’ll assist individuals who have been in related conditions.

‘I am loath to discuss it then again, as a result of I consider [some people] will have a good time this. They are going to have a good time realizing that [I was almost] condemned to such a painful purgatory.’

He continued: ‘It comes to some extent the place you realise that… there may be nonetheless stuff to stay for. Ultimately, you’ve got acquired to make the choice.’

In the meantime, Ms Scammell mentioned her accomplice was in such a weak state he was compelled to examine right into a psychological hospital for his personal security.

She revealed his ‘psychological well being was so fragile’ they have been left with ‘no selection’ however to have him admitted to hospital.

‘It’s really arduous to articulate the horror of what’s occurred to us. I am unable to put into phrases daily, each evening. I have not slept for 3 years. I nonetheless do not sleep,’ she mentioned.

In a trailer for the Seven interview launched on Monday, McLachlan broke down in tears as he mentioned the accusations.

‘I used to be public enemy primary. I’m sitting right here immediately, 100 per cent acquitted, I am an harmless man,’ he mentioned within the promo.

McLachlan, who was accused of sexual harassment by a number of actresses he’d labored with relationship again to 2014, added: ‘The factor that I am alleged to have carried out… to my buddy. [I thought] how am I gonna survive this?’

He went on to say that ‘on this post-Weinstein, #MeToo world gone mad, I am unable to win’, after which insisted: ‘It did not occur.’

Ms Scammell was additionally interviewed for the Highlight particular, and mentioned within the trailer her accomplice was ‘deserted by everyone’ within the wake of the allegations.

Earlier this month, McLachlan claimed his life had been ‘ruined’ by the allegations in one other teaser for the bombshell interview.

‘You see this isn’t nearly a headline for the day, that is ruining lives,’ he mentioned.

‘Not simply me, you need to crucify me? Tremendous. Look what it is carried out to my stunning accomplice, look what it continues to do to my household daily.’

Within the first trailer launched for Highlight: Horror Present, McLachlan seemed dishevelled, sporting a gray beard and lengthy hair.

‘Hope your lives are good, treasure them as a result of they are often taken away like that,’ he mentioned, earlier than snapping his fingers.

McLachlan is ready to inform his aspect of the story within the upcoming interview, which follows his acquittal on all prices.

In December, McLachlan was discovered not responsible of indecently assaulting actors in the course of the working of the hit musical, The Rocky Horror Present.

McLachlan had maintained his alleged offending whereas engaged on the manufacturing was no extra inappropriate than a cricketer giving a teammate a pat on the bum.

In a 105-page resolution, Melbourne Justice of the Peace Belinda Wallington discovered McLachlan not responsible of all prices.

Ms Wallington mentioned it was McLachlan’s ‘egotistical self-entitled sense of humour’ that led him to consider no less than one of his alleged sufferer’s would both not thoughts or discover his behaviour humorous.

‘I would like it famous the next: The 4 complainants have been courageous and trustworthy witnesses. I used to be not persuaded that there was proof of collusion between the complainants,’ Ms Wallington mentioned.

‘I used to be not persuaded that there was proof of motive, or that the complaints have been made for motive of profession ambition or every other such motive.’

Because the contested listening to on the Melbourne Magistrates’ Courtroom drew to an finish, it was heard McLachlan’s defence had submitted 160 pages denying the allegations.

He had endured months of scrutiny which noticed him and Vanessa compelled to make their manner by means of media packs outdoors of a Melbourne courtroom.

Police had alleged McLachlan both indecently assaulted or assaulted 4 complainants in Melbourne between April 26, 2014, and July 13, 2014.

The allegations turned public after one of his alleged victims went public following the worldwide scandal involving disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

McLachlan instantly filed defamation motion in opposition to The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, the ABC and an actress over the information reviews final yr.

The defamation trial had been postponed till the prison proceedings in Melbourne completed and is now anticipated to proceed.

McLachlan has utilized for the police to pay his prices.