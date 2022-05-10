Craig McLachlan sexually harassed 11 women, trial told

Hodge said three of the women giving evidence about the 2014 season – including Whelan Browne – variously acted in the same role, which entailed them being in a bed with McLachlan in one scene.

In that scene, played to the jury, McLachlan’s character can be seen seducing another character, Janet, by kissing down her neck and shoulder before disappearing behind a blanket where he can no longer be seen by the audience.

Hodge said the women would tell the court that, during some performances, McLachlan continued to kiss them on their back, stomach or breast after he disappeared, which was not part of the show and made them feel uncomfortable.

Whelan Browne is expected to say in her evidence that she was touched and kissed on multiple occasions during the bed scene, including having her underwear pulled to the side and being kissed on the buttocks.

Hodge said Whelan Browne would tell the court that McLachlan traced down part of her vagina during another performance.