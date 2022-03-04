Craig Smith hits jackpot in Vegas with hat trick, Bruins win



Craig Smith scored three goals and the Boston Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Thursday night.

It was the third hat-trick of Smith’s career and the second with the Bruins. This is the third season in a row that he has recorded a hat-trick and this is the first time he has scored three goals in a road game.

“It’s great you can do three pops at any time,” Smith said. “It’s great here, and obviously the street wins are huge, and special with the team. But anytime you can get three you take them.”

The Bruins improved to 4-1-0 on their six-game road trip and 9-3-2 in their last 14 outs at home. Overall, they have won six of their last seven games as they move closer to third-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

David Pasternak scored twice for Boston and Jeremy Swaiman stopped 34 shots.

Pastrnak’s 23 goals since January 1 have put the NHL ahead. In that same span, the Bruins are second behind Colorado with 40 points.

Boston got points from eight different skaters, including a total of seven points from the third line of Smith (3), Trent Frederick (3) and Charlie Coyle (1).

Coach Bruce Cassidy said: “That’s why I think our record is an extension of the game because we’ve got a lot of people involved.”

Vegas, meanwhile, have lost for the sixth time in eight games and are missing attacking stars Mark Stone and Max Passioreti. The Golden Knights have scored two or fewer goals in those five games.

“We’ve got some people in the extended recession,” said coach Peter Deborah. “Once you get Passivity and Stone out of the lineup, you can’t go into a double digit game without scoring more than one goal.”

Jack Aichel and Jonathan Marchesalt scored for Vegas and Robin Lehner made 31 saves.

After starting the season with a .917 save percentage, Lehner is 13th out of 10 goaltenders with 10 starting November 18th, and has been 39th with a .900 save percentage ever since.

The Golden Knights failed to score a power-play goal in the fifth game in a row and for the 12th time in 14 competitions. As of January 24, they are at the bottom of the NHL with a 6.1% power-play conversion rate

Deborah added, “There is no hiding the fact that we need to get a power-play goal.”

And while Boston failed to score in its only power-play opportunity, the net didn’t hurt.

As Ben Hutton of Vegas freed Pak as he entered the neutral zone, the Bruins immediately moved into attack mode in transition. Feed Frederick Smith, who beat Lehner from the slot for his first goal in 12 games to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Boston took the opportunity of another Vegas crash, this time in the middle of the second episode. Golden Knights defender Braden McNab and forward William Carlson clashed behind the net, leaving Smith alone, snatching Coyle’s pass in the backdoor and catching Lehner out of position.

Smith scored his third goal in the third game after Lehna’s teammate Jack Whitecloud turned around and walked out of position when he smoked a shot from the left circle.

Aichel ignited a relatively quiet crowd of 18,109 in the second period when he was alone in the zone and accidentally decked several times before floating under the swan’s pads and closing a forehand to cut the lead in half.

Pasternak scored twice in the third, on his own rebound early on and providing an empty-net final lead.

Marchesalt scored his 22nd goal and Lehner his third.

Note: McNabb is out of second term. Deborah says McNab is being assessed and X-rays are being taken for injuries to his hands. … Boston forward Thomas Nosek returns to T-Mobile Arena for the first time since signing with the Bruins in the off-season. Nosec, who has spent the last four seasons with Vegas since starting his career in Detroit, was greeted with a tribute video in the first period.

Bruins: Play in Columbus on Saturday.

Golden Nights: Play in Anaheim on Friday.