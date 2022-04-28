World

Crash on Central Ave causes power outage

12 hours ago
by admin
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police confirmed to News10 that a crash occurred on Central Avenue between Nicholas Drive and Parkwood Drive in Colonie. A car crashed into three telephone poles causing all westbound lanes to be closed and a small power outage.

The crash happened near the Smokey Bones restaurant as the car crashed into the restaurant’s sign. According to National Grid, there is currently a power outage in the area.

News10’s Jenn Seelig is currently on scene and will have live updates on the crash at NEWS10 Live.

