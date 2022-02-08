Crayon Motors Electric Scooter Launched With Anti Theft Technology, Price Below Rs 65,000

The Indian startup company has introduced a low speed electric scooter in the electric two-wheeler segment in India. The special feature of this electric scooter is that anti-theft technology has been given in it. Also it is a low budget electric scooter. That is, who has a budget of up to 65 thousand rupees, he can take this e-scooter to his home. However, now after the state subsidy, its price may come down further.

Mayank Jain, Co-Founder and Director, Crayon Motors, said that low speed electric two wheelers are a viable option for daily commute of riders within the city. For this reason Snow+ is being introduced in the Indian markets. He said about it that this low-speed scooter will fulfill the needs of the people. Also, you will get a pleasant travel experience.

What is the speed and what is the price

This electric two-wheeler scooter Snow + has been launched by Crayon Motors. Talking about its price, it comes in the range of Rs 64,000. The electric scooter Snow+ is designed for light mobility as it comes with a 250-watt BLDC motor. The company is also giving a two-year warranty with it. Talking about its maximum speed, it is 25 km per hour. At this speed you do not need a driving license.

What will be the special and color of electric scooter

The scooter comes with 155 mm of ground clearance and offers additional features such as USB charging for mobiles, central locking and anti-theft, and a digital speedometer with navigation (GPS). The electric scooter comes with a large boot space. The electric scooter will be offered in three colors – Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Classic Gray and Super White.

This scooter will be available for 100 cities

After launching its first product, Crayon Motors also revealed that it plans to expand its high-speed electric mobility option further. Two new high-speed models can be announced by the company by the end of the month. According to the information given by the company, the electric two-wheeler scooter Snow+ will be available for now in 100 places including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar.