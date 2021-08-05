Creative Writing Courses in the UK: Creative Writing Courses at UK Universities Are Very Different from Traditional

Rohan Swamy is a man who turned his career from engineering to journalism and then to creative writing. Rohan talks about his study of creative writing from the UK.To complete his hobby of creative writing, Rohan Swamy came to Trinity College Dublin in Ireland to take a Research Masters course in Creative Writing.“After doing research, I realized that school is a legacy,” Rohan said. I felt close to Samuel Beckett, Brem Stoker and Oscar Wilde from the beginning. All of them were educated at Trinity College. So it was natural for me to choose this college.

He began his career as a senior feature correspondent with a leading English newspaper. He used to present boring news with full details including background and atmosphere. Rohan has published some short stories in India, including Urban Shots: Crossroads; Urban Shots: The Love Collection.

Talking about the difference between a postgraduate degree and a research postgraduate degree, Rohan said, ‘I never had to give any paper during my course. I wanted to discuss stories, to critically review the work of my colleagues. This gave me the freedom to write my own articles.

‘Also it was not a tradition to present a master’s dissertation, instead I wanted to present my portfolio, which contained my stories reflecting my work experience.’

In the course I had the opportunity to gain experience from personal research instead of the traditional knowledge of books.

There is a misconception among people that there are many jobs in the IT and finance industry but the truth is that there is no shortage of creative jobs for the deserving person. After graduating from Europe, he worked as a Chief Examiner at Trinity College Dublin, then as an executive officer in the Fees and Payments team at the same institution.

