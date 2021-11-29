Creativity along with administrative responsibility

Acting, Bureaucracy and Literature. These three fields are different from each other, but Anita Bhatnagar Jain has made excellent achievements in all these three areas.

Acting, Bureaucracy and Literature. These three fields are different from each other, but Anita Bhatnagar Jain has made excellent achievements in all these three areas. All these three areas are part of his personality. Anita, who started her acting career with plays in the year 1975, was once a popular face of Doordarshan. Apart from acting in a play under the direction of Anupam Kher, he also acted in a few films. This was the first color of his personality.

In the year 1985, she became an officer of the Indian Administrative Service and retired in October 2020, fulfilling her responsibilities in various government departments. Later, the Uttar Pradesh government nominated him as a member of the Public Service Tribunal. Recently this year, he was awarded the Amrutlal Nagar Award for his remarkable contribution to children’s fiction. He has composed many stories to make children aware of the environment. Concerned about the dwindling number of birds in the metropolis, she wrote a story collection called ‘Bulbul of Delhi’. He composed story collections named ‘Kumbh’ and ‘Garam Pahar’ for the moral development of children and keeping them conscious of environmental protection.

Born on November 2, 1959, Anita did her MA in Sociology after graduating from Loreto Convent in Lucknow and did an online certificate course from Harvard on the health impact of climate change in addition to pursuing a postgraduate diploma on environmental protection laws. His books on environmental protection and promoting morality among children have been translated into six languages ​​and more than 50 articles and travel memoirs have been published in various journals.

For the last two decades, she has been working towards environmental protection and has established Bal Paryavaran Vahini with one lakh children. To make people aware of the environment, he also produced a film named ‘Hamari Prithvi Hamara Ghar’, which was screened by UNESCO.

As an administrative officer, she is credited for the development of sports in Uttar Pradesh and increasing the participation of girls in sports. He made special efforts to provide state-of-the-art facilities and latest equipment for the current players and coaches, as well as to provide financial assistance and respect to the former players and coaches.

To encourage more and more girls to participate in sports in the state, Anita Bhatnagar Jain started monitoring their performance on monthly basis for talent identification at school level. As a result, the participation of girls in various sports increased.