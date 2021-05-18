Creators Raj & DK announce the trailer date of the Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni web series





Maverick director duo Raj & Dk had earlier promised us that they will be launching the trailer of their eagerly awaited second season of The Household Man throughout the summer season, and the pair has stayed true to their dedication. Raj & DK at the moment are again with a mega-announcement of the trailer launch date for the subsequent season of the extremely acclaimed Amazon Unique, The Household Man, promising a grander scale, increased stakes and a brand-new mission for world-class spy Srikant Tiwari, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee, which is about to rival the powder-keg scenario he had confronted in season 1. Unable to manage your pleasure? Then scroll under to know when the Household Man season 2 trailer will launch. Additionally Learn – What to look at on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Hotstar: The Underground Railroad, TVF Aspirants and extra

Amazon Prime Video and acclaimed creator duo Raj & DK have formally declared that the trailer of the season 2 of The Household Man is scheduled to be launched tomorrow, nineteenth Could. The announcement was made on each the official Twitter and Instagram handles of Amazon Prime with the captions, “Kal kuch aisa hone wala hai jiske baare mein hum soch bhi nahi sakte Exploding head Trailer out tomorrow! #TheFamilyManOnPrime” and “At present’s TASC: set a number of reminders trigger #TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow”, together with a brand new poster, that includes Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari and his new, ruthless adversary, Raji, portrayed by Samantha Akkineni in her OTT debut. Additionally Learn – What to look at on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Hotstar: Marvel Lady 1984, Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku and extra

Take a look at the bulletins under:

Moreover Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, The Household Man season 2 may also characteristic a gifted solid of new and recurring names like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal. Additionally Learn – What to look at on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Hotstar: Salman Khan’s Radhe, Dhanush’s Karnan, Nithiin’s Test and extra

