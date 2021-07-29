Credit Suisse Report Details Failings in Archegos Debacle



Senior managers have been replaced by junior employees. The team overseeing Archegos and other clients “struggled to handle more work with fewer resources and less experience,” the report said.

The collapse of Archegos came as a shock to foreigners, but the risk of doing business with the fund had been evident for years, according to the report. In 2012, Mr. Hwang, the founder, pleaded guilty to a US wire fraud charge while managing another fund, and settled the insider trading allegations with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It was also banned in 2014 from trading in Hong Kong.

In 2015, Credit Suisse employees “ignored” Mr. Hwang’s story after considering the risk of doing business with him, according to the Paul, Weiss report. In the following years, the bank allowed Archegos to make big bets using mostly borrowed money – moves that generated interest income and fees for Credit Suisse. In 2020, however, Archegos began to chronically exceed the limits of the amount of risk he was allowed to take.

Credit Suisse executives ignored or played down the breaches and other red flags because they knew Archegos was working with other banks. They were afraid of alienating an important client.

When the bank’s risk managers suggested in February that Archegos be required to pay an additional $ 1 billion in cash to reduce its leverage, those charged with working with the fund said it would be “roughly ask them to move their business “, according to the report.

“The Archegos case directly calls into question the competence of the sales and risk management staff who had all the information necessary to assess the scale and urgency of Archegos risks, but repeatedly failed to take decisive and urgent measures to deal with it, ”he added. Paul’s report, Weiss said.

The extent of Archegos’ problems only became apparent to the upper echelon of Credit Suisse managers on March 24, a day before the fund collapsed, according to the report. By then it was too late.