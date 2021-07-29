Credit Suisse Report Details Failings in Archegos Debacle

But the risk of doing business with Archegos had been apparent for years, according to the 165-page report released on Thursday. In 2012, its founder, Bill Hwang, while running another fund, pleaded guilty to a US wire fraud charge and settled the insider trading allegations with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the law firm report Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton. & Garrison. It was also banned in 2014 from trading in Hong Kong.

In 2015, Credit Suisse employees “ignored” Mr. Hwang’s story after considering the risk of doing business with him, according to the Paul, Weiss report. Over the following years, the bank allowed Archegos to make big bets using mostly borrowed money, and took no action as the fund chronically exceeded the limits for the amount of risk it was allowed to take. to assume.

Credit Suisse executives ignored many red flags because they knew Archegos was working with other banks and feared alienating an important client. When Credit Suisse risk managers suggested in February that Archegos be required to pay an additional $ 1 billion in cash to reduce its leverage, those charged with working with the fund said it would be “roughly ask them to move their business “, according to the report.

“The Archegos case directly calls into question the competence of the sales and risk management staff who had all the information necessary to assess the scale and urgency of Archegos risks, but repeatedly failed to take decisive and urgent measures to deal with it, ”he added. Paul’s report, Weiss said.

This week, Credit Suisse appointed David Wildermuth, a veteran Goldman Sachs executive, as chief risk officer, the latest in a series of high-level management changes. Mr Wildermut succeeds Lara Warner, who resigned in April.