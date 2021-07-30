Credit to Tech’s Pandemic Leadership

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it three times a week.

U.S. tech companies could have done more to keep Americans informed about the coronavirus and to help people and businesses that have struggled. But they have also been decisive forerunners in protecting their workers and the rest of us from the virus.

Last year, some leading tech companies closed their offices relatively early as coronavirus outbreaks began in the United States, and they continued to pay many hourly workers who couldn’t do their jobs remotely. These actions from companies like Microsoft, Salesforce, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Twitter have likely helped save lives in the Bay Area and possibly beyond.

Now, many of the same tech companies – as well as schools and universities, healthcare facilities, and some government employers in the United States – have started announcing vaccination mandates for staff, resuming mask-wearing requirements. , delayed reopening of offices or on-site vaccinations at the workplace to help slow the latest wave of infections.

American tech companies, which deserve criticism for abusing their power, should also be given credit for using their power to take decisive action in response to virus risks.