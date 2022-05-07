Creepy dolls washing ashore on Texas coast: ‘There’s a lot of nightmares out there’



Scary, nightmare-looking dolls are sometimes washed up off the coast of Texas, covered in barnacles that sprout out of sight, according to researchers who surveyed the area for marine life.

The whereabouts of the dolls are a mystery, but the Mission-Aranas Reserve is collecting alarming figures as they find them along a 40-mile stretch of coastline, said Jess Tunnel, director of the Mission Aranasas Reserve at the Texas Marine Science Institute. , Fort Worth told Star-Telegram.

Often, researchers are conducting coast surveys for sea turtles and other marine mammals when they encounter dolphins on the beach.

“We’re actually doing scientific work, but the dolls are an advantage,” Tunnel told McClatchy News last week.

Researchers are in the process of collecting all sorts of debris, including rubbish, twice a week off the coastline – from North Padre Island to Matagorda.

“You never know what you’re looking for in a wash. About twice a month we find these crazy-looking dolls that are washing,” said Tunnel.

So far, the reserve has collected about 30 dolls, Tunnel said in a Facebook video in October. Some have missing arms or legs and others have algae growing inside the barnacle as well as the eyes and mouth. Some have been clearly chewed.

A picture of each is posted on the group’s Facebook page, which has generated a significant following ever since.

The first image discovered by researchers was a sex doll. When Tunnel posted the picture online, someone bought his head for 35, he said. The funds were donated to a sea turtle program.

The tunnel sells dolls at an annual fundraising auction. He’s not sure what those who bought the dolls do with them, he said.

“There are a lot of nightmares out there,” he told the newspaper, referring to the wreckage.