Crews Battle 8-Alarm Fire At Passaic Chemical Plant; Neighbors Told To Close Windows – Gadget Clock

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews are battling an eight-alarm hearth at a chemical plant in Passaic.

Because of the hearth, Route 21 is closed in all instructions at Exit 12/Dayton Road.

The three-story warehouse on close by Passaic Road caught hearth round 8:30 p.m. Friday.

All residents are being requested to steer clear of the realm. Those that reside within the space are being informed to shut their home windows.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway studies, the hearth unfold to the buildings of two giant chemical firms, together with one which makes chlorine.

The mayor of Passaic says no accidents have been reported.

Watch CBS2 Information at 11 p.m. for the most recent info.


