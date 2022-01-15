Crews Battle 8-Alarm Fire At Passaic Chemical Plant; Neighbors Told To Close Windows – Gadget Clock

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews are battling an eight-alarm hearth at a chemical plant in Passaic.

Because of the hearth, Route 21 is closed in all instructions at Exit 12/Dayton Road.

New York ‘Turning The Nook’ On COVID Surge As 7-Day Common Case Depend Declines, Gov. Hochul Says

The three-story warehouse on close by Passaic Road caught hearth round 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Giant hearth at a chemical plant in Passaic New Jersey. The mayor is asking close by residence to maintain their home windows closed. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/mLVrSjdwql — Nick Caloway (@NickJCaloway) January 15, 2022

All residents are being requested to steer clear of the realm. Those that reside within the space are being informed to shut their home windows.

We urge everybody in Passaic to remain protected as firefighters battle a big eight-alarm hearth at a chemical plant off of Route 21. For those who reside close by, maintain your home windows closed. Praying for the security of our first responders on the scene. https://t.co/70QQwbyqzt — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 15, 2022

East Hampton Village Police Officers Now Required To Attend Psychological Well being Remedy Session

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway studies, the hearth unfold to the buildings of two giant chemical firms, together with one which makes chlorine.

Newest from the chemical warehouse hearth in Passaic. Mayor tells me no accidents reported. Two giant chemical firms are burning. One makes Chlorine. Once more, residents requested to maintain their home windows closed. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/HWZOZsZwwj — Nick Caloway (@NickJCaloway) January 15, 2022

The mayor of Passaic says no accidents have been reported.

NYPD: Winston Glynn, Charged With Homicide In Kristal Bayron Nieves Capturing, Used To Work At Identical Burger King

Watch CBS2 Information at 11 p.m. for the most recent info.