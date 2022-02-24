Cric Buzz IPL Schedule 2022 Latest Updates In Hindi BCCI Announced venues of league stage playoffs yet to be decided

2022 IPL Schedule: IPL 2022 will start from 26 March and this league will run for 65 days and will end on 29 May. 70 matches of the league stage will be played out of which 55 will be in Mumbai and 15 in Pune. The playoff venues have not been announced yet.

2022 IPL Schedule: IPL 2022 will start from 26 March and this league will run for 65 days and will end on 29 May. 70 matches of the league stage will be played out of which 55 will be in Mumbai and 15 in Pune. The playoff venues have not been announced yet.

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) has sounded and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has agreed to start the tournament from March 26, obeying the broadcasters. This league will be organized for a total of 65 days and the final match will be played on 29 May. So far only the league stage venue has been announced and the playoff venues are yet to be decided.

Talking about the venue of 70 matches in the league stage, a total of 55 matches will be played in Mumbai. The matches will be held at Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil Stadiums. Apart from this, 15 matches will be held in Pune. The decision was taken after the IPL Governing Council meeting on Thursday and the start and end dates of the league were sealed. However, the full schedule of the league is yet to come.

The 20-20 matches of the IPL 2022 league stage will be held at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums in Mumbai. At the same time, 15 matches will be held at Brabourne Stadium and 15 matches will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune. The venue of the four playoff matches has not been decided yet and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been named in the meeting, but the final decision has not been taken yet.

Indian Premier League will start on March 26: Chairman Brijesh Patel to PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2022

Viewers will get entry

Confirming the dates, IPL chairman Brajesh Patel told Cricbuzz that, ‘This time the matches of IPL will be in the presence of spectators. However, it has not yet been decided whether the audience will be 50 percent or 25 percent, but according to the policy of the Government of Maharashtra, spectators will be allowed according to the capacity of the stadium. Soon the full schedule of the tournament will also be released.

It is worth noting that for the first time in IPL 2022, 10 teams are participating. This season two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants have become a part of the league. Earlier on February 12 and 13, a mega auction was held for the league in which Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player and was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore.