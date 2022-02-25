Sports

Cricbuzz IPL 2022 IPL New format Released Know what basis of dividing teams, which team is in which group

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Cricbuzz IPL 2022 IPL New format Released Know what basis of dividing teams, which team is in which group
Written by admin
Cricbuzz IPL 2022 IPL New format Released Know what basis of dividing teams, which team is in which group

Cricbuzz IPL 2022 IPL New format Released Know what basis of dividing teams, which team is in which group

Cricbuzz IPL 2022 IPL New format Released Know what basis of dividing teams, which team is in which group

IPL New Format Released: Although the group format is not new for the IPL. It was also adopted a decade ago when Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala became a part of IPL.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played in a changed format. This time the 10 teams are divided into two groups of 5-5. However, despite this, each team will play 14-14 matches as before. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told on Friday, 25 February 2022, which team is in which group.

Till last year, eight teams used to participate in the IPL. Then each team had to play two matches against each other in the round robin league. However, the group format is not new to the IPL. It was also adopted a decade ago when Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala became a part of IPL. The team has been divided into groups based on their performance in the IPL, based on their total titles and entry into the finals.

Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) are grouped into Group A, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have been placed in Group B.

Group A Group B
Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings
Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

Mumbai, having won five titles, have been placed in Group A, while the first team from Group B will be Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings have won four titles. Kolkata Knight Riders will be the number three team. He has won two titles. He has also been placed in Group A, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won one title and have been included in Group B as team number four.

READ Also  Cowboys' Micah Parsons says he's going to play ‘hard as heck’ in first Pro Bowl

Rajasthan Royals is the number five team. He has also been placed in Group A. Rajasthan Royals has won the IPL trophy once so far. Her opposite team in Group B is Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have played the final three times.

Delhi Capitals will be the number seven team once they reach the finals. They have been placed in Group A, while the team is eight Punjab Kings which have reached the final once. He is placed in Group B. Among the new teams, Lucknow Supergiants have been placed in Group A as the ninth team, while Gujarat Titans are part of Group B as the 10th team.

The format of IPL 2022 matches is such that each team will play 2-2 matches against each team in their group. In this way a team will have eight matches in total. She will play the remaining six matches with the team of the other group. Out of these, she will play two matches with the team in front of her.

For example, Mumbai Indians is the top team in Group A. She will play two matches against her Group B teammate Chennai Super Kings, while she will play one match against the rest of the team. Similarly, KKR, the number two team of Group A, will play two matches against the second number team Sunrisers of Group B and one match each from the rest of the team. In this way each team will play 14-14 matches in the group stage.


#Cricbuzz #IPL #IPL #format #Released #basis #dividing #teams #team #group

READ Also  Good news: Football tournament will be played between Corona and war, will be broadcast LIVE on YouTube-Twitter
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment