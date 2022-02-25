Cricbuzz IPL 2022 IPL New format Released Know what basis of dividing teams, which team is in which group

IPL New Format Released: Although the group format is not new for the IPL. It was also adopted a decade ago when Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala became a part of IPL.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played in a changed format. This time the 10 teams are divided into two groups of 5-5. However, despite this, each team will play 14-14 matches as before. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told on Friday, 25 February 2022, which team is in which group.

Till last year, eight teams used to participate in the IPL. Then each team had to play two matches against each other in the round robin league. However, the group format is not new to the IPL. It was also adopted a decade ago when Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala became a part of IPL. The team has been divided into groups based on their performance in the IPL, based on their total titles and entry into the finals.

Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) are grouped into Group A, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have been placed in Group B.

Group A Group B Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

Mumbai, having won five titles, have been placed in Group A, while the first team from Group B will be Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings have won four titles. Kolkata Knight Riders will be the number three team. He has won two titles. He has also been placed in Group A, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won one title and have been included in Group B as team number four.

Rajasthan Royals is the number five team. He has also been placed in Group A. Rajasthan Royals has won the IPL trophy once so far. Her opposite team in Group B is Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have played the final three times.

Delhi Capitals will be the number seven team once they reach the finals. They have been placed in Group A, while the team is eight Punjab Kings which have reached the final once. He is placed in Group B. Among the new teams, Lucknow Supergiants have been placed in Group A as the ninth team, while Gujarat Titans are part of Group B as the 10th team.

The format of IPL 2022 matches is such that each team will play 2-2 matches against each team in their group. In this way a team will have eight matches in total. She will play the remaining six matches with the team of the other group. Out of these, she will play two matches with the team in front of her.

For example, Mumbai Indians is the top team in Group A. She will play two matches against her Group B teammate Chennai Super Kings, while she will play one match against the rest of the team. Similarly, KKR, the number two team of Group A, will play two matches against the second number team Sunrisers of Group B and one match each from the rest of the team. In this way each team will play 14-14 matches in the group stage.