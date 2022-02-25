Sports

Cricbuzz IPL 2022 Schedule: Group stage Returns After 10 years in IPL know how much number of matches of each team increase

13 seconds ago
IPL 2022 Schedule: It is reported that most matches of IPL 2022 will be played in three stadiums of Mumbai (Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil). Apart from Mumbai Indians, other franchises are angry about this.

10 teams will participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. For the third time in the history of the tournament, 10 teams have taken the field. Earlier in 2011 and 2012 also 10-10 teams have played. Based on the format of those years, it can be said that after 10 years in the IPL, the teams will be divided into two groups.

There were 8 teams in IPL 2021. The tournament took place on a round-robin league format and each team played 14–14 matches before knockout. In such a situation, the question is bound to arise in the minds of the fans whether the number of matches of each team will also increase. Let us understand here the complete maths of IPL matches.

In IPL 2011 and 2012, 10 teams were divided into two groups. There were five more teams in Group A and five teams in Group B. Each team played 2–2 matches (one at home and the other at away ground) against the teams in their group. In this way he played 8 matches till the group stage.

After this, a team of the other group faced twice. Played one match each against the other four teams of the second group. In this way each team played 14-14 matches till the group stage IPL 2011 and IPL 2012. The format is expected to remain the same this time as well.

In fact, on the basis of round robin league, the number of matches for each team becomes 18 instead of 14. The duration of this tournament will be extended. Due to the tight schedule of the International Cricket Council, the duration of the tournament cannot be extended further.

Talking about the matches of IPL 2022, media reports have said that 55 matches will be played in three stadiums in Mumbai, Brabourne, DY Patil and Wankhede Stadium and 15 in Pune. In such a situation, Mumbai Indians can play the maximum number of matches at the Wankhede Stadium. It is reported that other franchises are angry about this.

According to media reports, other franchises are not finding this decision right. The Times of India, quoting a franchisee, wrote, ‘If Mumbai Indians play more matches at Wankhede then it will not be right. All the teams have expressed concern about this. It is his home ground. This will give them more benefit. Hopefully the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will look into the matter.


