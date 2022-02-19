Cricbuzz Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI Rishabh Pant Also Not Play 3rd T20 Match Leaves Against West Indies

Virat Kohli is likely to miss the third T20 International against West Indies and the entire T20I series against Sri Lanka. According to the news of PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a bio-bubble break to the former captain of Team India.

Virat Kohli has already left for his home before the third T20 match. At the same time, Rishabh Pant has also been given a break. This wicket-keeper batsman will also not play in the third T20 International against West Indies and T20 International against Sri Lanka.

PTI quoted a BCCI functionary as saying, “Kohli left for home on Saturday morning, as India has won the series. The board has decided that players playing in all formats will continue to be given regular breaks from bio-bubbles, so that workload management and mental health can be taken care of.

ESPNcricinfo has written in its news that he is also likely to be rested in the upcoming three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka starting from February 24 in Lucknow. According to the website, the decision to rest Virat Kohli is part of a policy. This is being done to ensure that breaks are given regularly across formats.

This break, especially in Kohli’s case, is to ensure that he remains fresh for the two-Test series following the T20 International series against Sri Lanka. Kohli has played 99 test matches so far. He is likely to play his 100th Test in Mohali on March 4. Kohli had earlier missed the Johannesburg Test in South Africa due to a back spasm.

Kohli has long been underlining the need to ensure the workload and mental health of players. Last year, he called on administrators to reconsider the lengthy visits to make bio-bubble life sustainable.

Kohli had said, ‘These things have to be considered. Like how many days the tournament or series is going to be held. What will be the mental effect on the players of being in the same environment for 80 days and not doing anything different.